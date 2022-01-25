Aram Marandyan promoted to VP of Sales at Turtle & Hughes

LINDEN, NJ– Aram Marandyan has been named Vice President of Sales at Turtle & Hughes/Associated of Los Angeles (ALA) in Southern California, recognized for advancing the company’s market presence as a leading provider of commercial construction products and engineering services.

“We are proud to have Aram guiding our Southern California team,” said Kathleen Shanahan, CEO at Turtle & Hughes. “Over the past several years, he has helped to solidify our position in the commercial construction market in Southern California by consistently growing our business and strengthening our vendor and customer relationships.”

“Aram has had a long history of success,” added Luis Valls, president, electrical division, Turtle & Hughes. “Customers have come to rely on him for his technical expertise and focus on delivering the most cost-effective solutions while progressing green technologies that advance sustainability goals.”

In 2016, Marandyan joined Turtle & Hughes as Southern California switchgear manager. His experience as an outside switchgear salesperson for Eaton Corporation and OneSource made him the ideal candidate to lead the Turtle & Hughes initiative to grow switchgear market share in the region. In 2018, following the company’s acquisition of ALA, one of the area’s largest and oldest independent electrical distributors, Marandyan was named LA branch manager.

Marandyan was raised in Glendale, CA. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a Bachelor in Finance.

Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS) services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.