You banished me to the desert,

yet I thrived like a cactus

through thick and thin.

You pushed me into the Euphrates,

Nevertheless, you could not drown my hopes,

the burning hopes of my forefathers.

You deprived me of my homeland,

Little did you know

my land lives forever in my heart.

You strived to bury my legacy.

How can you do so

when my rich heritage dates back millennia?

You suppressed my language and my culture.

No matter what you do,

they shall not be forgotten.

You tested my faith to the fullest.

Still, I never faltered an inch.

My faith is what kept me going.

You denied your evil deeds against me.

But the whole world has seen

the innocent blood on your hands.

You wanted to wipe out my very existence.

Try as you might,

I will never be overcome.

I stand tall. I stand fearless.

I am resilient. I am unshaken.

I am Hayastan.