Weekly staff welcome new intern, Julietta Bisharyan

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Armenian Weekly Editorial Board is delighted to welcome Julietta Bisharyan as its summer intern.

A recent graduate of UC Davis, Bisharyan will be working remotely with the Weekly team from San Francisco, California.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity to learn more about the journalism process and to become more connected with current events in Armenia and the Diaspora,” said Bisharyan, a first-generation Armenian American. “There’s a lot to learn, and I’m honored to be a part of the Armenian Weekly team,” she continued.

Bisharyan, who will be attending UC Berkeley’s Graduate School of Journalism in the fall, has previously written for local and on-campus publications. She has reported on COVID-19 cases at county jails and led a team of 40 writers and junior editors as editor-in-chief of the Davis Vanguard. At the Weekly, she will be working with staff members on the production of the print newspaper, drafting stationary elements like the regional briefing as well as authoring original articles based on story ideas and current events.

“Pauline and I are looking forward to working with Julietta this summer and building on her passions in journalism and news writing experiences in local newsrooms,” said Weekly assistant editor Leeza Arakelian. “The Armenian Weekly is always proud to support young contributors and uplift their voices in its historic pages. The future of our beloved Diasporan publication depends greatly on our youth,” she continued.

Bisharyan’s summer internship is sponsored by the Armenian Students’ Association of America.