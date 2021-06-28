“Bakunts” team of Goris, Syunik takes first place at GOALS tournament

YEREVAN—Following the final games of its 2021 National Tournament, Girls of Armenia Leadership Soccer (GOALS) NGO has announced that the young girls on the “Bakunts” team from Goris, Syunik won the National Cup.

“Bakunts” went head to head with girls from the region of Anoushavan and Shirak on Saturday at Pyunik Stadium. Competing for third place were teams from Alaverdi, Lori region and Areni, Vayots Dzor region. “Bakunts” took the win, 4-0.

The GOALS National Tournament is the most anticipated event of the year for beneficiaries and teams, during which winning teams of regional leagues come together to play for the National Cup. Players from the Women’s National Team joined the girls for warm-up activities on Saturday. The soccer players are role models for the young girls.

“It is our intention to encourage the development of team sports in regional Armenia, to enable the engagement of girls in sports and break stereotypes along the way,” said GOALS NGO president Teny Avakian. “We are very proud that today, over 900 girls participate in GOALS activities across the country.”

By using sport for social impact, GOALS aims to equip youth with confidence and resilience to face and resolve challenges both on and off the field.

GOALS programming and the 2021 National Tournament could not have been possible without its champions. The organization extends its gratitude to COAF, Paros Foundation, the Football Federation of Armenia, Aurora Foundation, Noravank SC, Pyunik FC, Gary and Linda Assarian and board members for their generosity.

