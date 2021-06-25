GOALS announces final games of 2021 National Tournament

YEREVAN—On June 26, the Girls of Armenian Leadership Soccer (GOALS) will host the final games of this year’s National Tournament. The games will start at noon at the Pyunik Stadium in Yerevan.
National Tournament is a highly anticipated event hosted by GOALS every year. The winner of each regional tournament earns a spot to play at the National Tournament.
This year the teams from Anoushavan, Shirak and Goris “Bakunts,” Syunik will compete for the National Tournament cup. Alaverdi #12, Lori and Areni, Vayots Dzor will be competing for third place.
The mission of GOALS is to promote inclusivity in sports, break stereotypes and provide a pathway to equal opportunity through sports.
Girls of Armenia Leadership Soccer (GOALS) is a non-profit, non- governmental organization operating in Armenia since 2016. It is the only sports organization in Armenia promoting gender equality through sports- primarily in rural Armenia- and is dedicated to empowering girls and young women across Armenia by promoting health, life and leadership skills through their participation in an all-female soccer league. GOALS’ Theory of Change is rooted in the philosophy that sport can be used as a vehicle for transforming society and expanding the possibilities of its participants. The Theory of Change can be summarized into three core activities: (1) creating safe spaces for young women and children to participate in sport, (2) educating communities and challenging existing stereotypes through sport for social impact curriculum, and (3) fostering strong partnerships with local institutions to lay a sustainable framework for our activities. GOALS provides the infrastructure, coaches, equipment and resources to create girls’ soccer leagues in rural communities across Armenia. Currently over 900 girls from 90 communities participate in the organization’s activities.
Be the first to comment