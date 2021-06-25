GOALS announces final games of 2021 National Tournament

YEREVAN—On June 26, the Girls of Armenian Leadership Soccer (GOALS) will host the final games of this year’s National Tournament. The games will start at noon at the Pyunik Stadium in Yerevan.

National Tournament is a highly anticipated event hosted by GOALS every year. The winner of each regional tournament earns a spot to play at the National Tournament.

This year the teams from Anoushavan, Shirak and Goris “Bakunts,” Syunik will compete for the National Tournament cup. Alaverdi #12, Lori and Areni, Vayots Dzor will be competing for third place.

The mission of GOALS is to promote inclusivity in sports, break stereotypes and provide a pathway to equal opportunity through sports.