Weekly columnist to serve as godfather in Deacon Sabounjian’s ordination

NEW BRITAIN, Conn.—On June 5, by the Grace of God and the consent of the people, His Grace Bishop Daniel Findikyan, Primate of the Diocese of the Armenian Church of America (Eastern) will ordain and anoint Reverend Deacon Michael Sabounjian to the Holy Order of the Priesthood.

The Service of Calling to the Priesthood will take place on Friday, June 4, 2021 at 6:00 pm at the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection at 1910 Stanley Street in New Britain. A reception in the John and Mary Abrahamian Hall will follow.

The Celebration of the Divine Liturgy and Ordination will take place on Saturday, June 5 at 10:00 am, also at the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection. An ordination banquet will take place immediately following the service at the Tunxis Country Club in Farmington, CT.

The sponsoring priest will be Rev. Fr. Krikor A. Sabounjian (Deacon Michael’s father). The godfather will be Weekly columnist Stepan Piligian.

Deacon Michael has been the Deacon-in-Charge at the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection since February 1, 2021. He is a graduate of Boston College and St. Nersess Seminary. He is married to Lucine Sabounjian. His parents are Rev Fr. Krikor A. Sabounjian and Yn. LuAnn Sabounjian.

Attendance is by RSVP only. Masks must be worn at all times. There will be limited seating in the church sanctuary. There will be additional seating in the church hall with a live stream.