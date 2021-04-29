Providence ARF marks April 24 at Armenian Martyrs’ Monument

PROVIDENCE, RI—On Saturday, April 24th, as news spread that President Biden had recognized the Armenian Genocide, a group of 15 Providence ARF members met at the Armenian Martyrs’ Monument at the entrance of the North Burial Grounds in the city.

Chairman Paul Haroian welcomed those in attendance and spoke of the significance of the gathering on April 24th.

Wreaths were placed on behalf of the following sister organizations: Providence AYF-YOARF, Providence ARS “Ani” and “Arax” Chapters, Homenetmen Providence and Hamazkayin along with the ARF.

In her closing remarks, ARF member Ani Haroian spoke about the road to recognition and the ongoing pursuit of justice. “Our work is far from done,” she stressed. “In fact, it has just begun as we look for reparations as far as our lands go and then payment for so much other loss and hardship that we have endured for the past 106 years,” she concluded.

Rev. Fr. Kapriel Nazarian of Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church led a short prayer service for the martyrs at the site that has entombed the skull of a child who perished in the Genocide.