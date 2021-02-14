How woman is made

God mixed the clay and the sun

To create the marble body of woman.

Mixed the dream and the light

To make her breast firm and steady.

Took the blue sky for her eyes,

For her brows used dark night

And designed arrows of love.

For her lips used honey and nectar.

From the birch made her graceful posture,

From the rain-cry and erotic play,

From the rainbow-smile and laugh,

From the cranes-pace and coquetry,

And from the willow made her hair.

From the deer took confused gaze,

From the rose bush- delicate heart and prickle,

From the seas- patience of water

And from the foxes- cunning and device,

From the mountains- charm and grandeur,

And from earthquakes- impulsiveness and severity.

God created the woman this way:

Supreme, imposing, majestic, impressive,

A little flattering, fawner and meek,

Passionate and irascible and tetchy.

Made her seat in Heaven next to him…

God named her heavenly,

Anointed her with incantation,

Opulent and divine…

By Souren Muradian, 1965

Translated by Narduhi Gheridian, 2021