What would you burn?

words

disintegrating into

“civilian settlements targeted by

unmanned aerial vehicles resulting in

widespread destruction to infrastructure”

into

“civilian targeted

unmanned vehicles

widespread infrastructure”

into

“civilian unmanned widespread”

we are unmanned

words like “international community”

disintegrating into

we are unmanned

we are widespread

diaspora is here and there

unwanted here and

longing for there but

absent here and there and

threatened here and there

disintegrating into

we are widespread

block letters of legal frameworks

pasted on skies above

stuffed into mouths below

open circles chiseled into rectangular pages

handpick letters while rolling in dirt

letters like

“We Are Our Mountains”

We Are unmanned widespread here and there

We Are civilians diaspora mouths rolling in dirt

do you know the dirt

do you know the bones

of ancestors the footsteps

of soldiers the remnants

of vegetables the rubble

of monasteries the dirt

disintegrating into

“territorial disputes”

do you know us

“We Are Our Mountains”

We Are dirt disintegrating into sky

We Are dreams of triangles smothered by rectangles conceived as circles

disintegrating