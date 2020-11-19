What would you burn?

November 19, 2020 at 8:28 pm Poetry 0
A house in Karvachar being torn apart before getting burned (Photo: Dickran Khodanian)

words 

disintegrating into

“civilian settlements targeted by
unmanned aerial vehicles resulting in
widespread destruction to infrastructure”

into

“civilian targeted
unmanned vehicles
widespread infrastructure”

into

“civilian unmanned widespread”
we are unmanned
words like “international community” 

disintegrating into

we are unmanned
we are widespread 

diaspora is here and there
unwanted here and
longing for there but
absent here and there and
threatened here and there

disintegrating into

we are widespread
block letters of legal frameworks
pasted on skies above
stuffed into mouths below
open circles chiseled into rectangular pages
handpick letters while rolling in dirt
letters like
“We Are Our Mountains”
We Are unmanned widespread here and there
We Are civilians diaspora mouths rolling in dirt

do you know the dirt
do you know the bones
of ancestors the footsteps
of soldiers the remnants
of vegetables the rubble
of monasteries the dirt

disintegrating into

“territorial disputes”

do you know us

“We Are Our Mountains”
We Are dirt disintegrating into sky
We Are dreams of triangles smothered by rectangles conceived as circles

disintegrating

Lillian Avedian

Lillian Avedian

Lillian Avedian is a journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She has written for the Daily Californian, Hetq and the Armenian Weekly, covering topics ranging from the HIV/AIDS epidemic in Armenia to the Armenian feminist movement on Instagram. She is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts in Peace and Conflict Studies and a Bachelor of Arts in Armenian Studies, and applies her human rights expertise to uncover silenced narratives. When she is not on the hunt for a story, Lillian enjoys writing poetry and attending quarantine "Zoom-ba" classes.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*