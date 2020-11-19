What would you burn?

words
disintegrating into
“civilian settlements targeted by
unmanned aerial vehicles resulting in
widespread destruction to infrastructure”
into
“civilian targeted
unmanned vehicles
widespread infrastructure”
into
“civilian unmanned widespread”
we are unmanned
words like “international community”
disintegrating into
we are unmanned
we are widespread
diaspora is here and there
unwanted here and
longing for there but
absent here and there and
threatened here and there
disintegrating into
we are widespread
block letters of legal frameworks
pasted on skies above
stuffed into mouths below
open circles chiseled into rectangular pages
handpick letters while rolling in dirt
letters like
“We Are Our Mountains”
We Are unmanned widespread here and there
We Are civilians diaspora mouths rolling in dirt
do you know the dirt
do you know the bones
of ancestors the footsteps
of soldiers the remnants
of vegetables the rubble
of monasteries the dirt
disintegrating into
“territorial disputes”
do you know us
“We Are Our Mountains”
We Are dirt disintegrating into sky
We Are dreams of triangles smothered by rectangles conceived as circles
disintegrating
