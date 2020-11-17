Armenian Memorial Church hosts drive-thru breakfast fundraiser for Artsakh

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By James Boyadjian

WATERTOWN, Mass—On Saturday November 14th, we held a ‘Drive-Thru Breakfast for Artsakh’ fundraiser at Armenian Memorial Church. Our volunteers served over 123 breakfast plates, 78 bowls of mammounia and 28 cups of coffee to hundreds of families. In total, we raised over $4,500 between food orders and general donations. Proceeds went to the Armenian Missionary Association of America’s “All for Artsakh” campaign. These donations will go to feed, clothe and house those Armenians that were displaced by the recent Azeri aggression. For reference, $10 can feed a family for a week in Armenia. Thousands of displaced Armenians will be served through these donations.

The event was staffed by many selfless volunteers who cooked, cleaned and delivered meals all while following the strictest COVID-19 guidelines.

I knew that raising money during these turbulent times in America wouldn’t be easy, but our community is strong and supportive. I’d like to thank everyone who donated, along with Aram Shishmanian, Arie and Norayr Orchanian, Arpi Sarian and Arpi and Badveli Avedis Boynerian who extensively helped with the planning of the event. I would like to thank the volunteers who worked for many hours: Alex Heghinian, Antranig Boynerian, Ara Jizmejian, Araz Ashjian, Cedric Jizmejian, Hagop Ashjian, Megan Kaloukian, Sylvia Jizmejian, Shant Orchanian and Vrej Ashjian. The seed of the idea for this fundraiser was truly planted in fertile ground. Let’s continue with this generous spirit to help build a stronger Armenia and a brighter future for our community. I’m prepared to get to work!