Political Forces in Armenia Issue Joint Announcement

The Armenian people, parliamentary and extra-parliamentary political forces, have combined their potential to resist the Turkish-Azeri aggression against the two Armenian states.

Throughout this war, we have presented several proposals to authorities urging them to make a breakthrough on political, diplomatic and military fronts, including proposals for meetings aimed at rectifying the situation, which have remained unanswered and unimplemented.

The war is intense, and the losses are irreversible and heavy. As a state and people, we are facing a decisive juncture that demands resolute decisions and actions. But the steps taken by the political leadership do not adequately meet the threat of survival facing our nation.

In this period, the government has revealed its clear inability to overcome internal and external challenges. The human and territorial losses and the unproductive relations between Armenia and its allies, primarily the Russian Federation, expose the evident bankruptcy of the current regime.

The entire responsibility for this situation lies with the political leadership, which did not let go of its infallibility complex, placing the two Armenian states under harsh realities and Artsakh under threat of grave territorial losses. Therefore, the leadership has been deprived of the political and moral basis to represent the Armenian people.

To prevent irreversible losses, we demand:

The early, voluntary, and smooth removal of the parties responsible for the creation of the catastrophic situation; Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his administration, and the urgent creation of a new executive body with the ability to make breakthroughs in the current reality and resolve political-military problems.

Dear Armenian compatriots,

At this pivotal moment, our demand is dictated by the imperative of the existence of the two Armenian states and with the confidence that under this new scenario the unbreakable Armenian army and the united Armenian people will secure a victorious breakthrough on the battlefield.

“Freedom” Party “National Security” Party “National Agenda” Party “ National Democratic Union” Party “National Unity” Party “Alliance Progressive Centrist” Party “Prosperous Armenia” Party “Democratic Alternative” Party “Apricot Country” Party “Armenian Revolutionary Federation” Party “Solidarity” Party “Liberal Democratic Union of Armenia” Party Republican Party of Armenia “Christian-Democratic Rebirth” Party “Homeland” Party “One Armenia” Party “Constitutional Rights Union” Party

P.S. The announcement is open for joining.