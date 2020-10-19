Sincerely, A Heartbroken Armenian

Dear non-Armenian,

It’s been three weeks.

Three weeks of tears.

Three weeks of screaming.

Three weeks of sleepless nights.

Three weeks of death, destruction, exhaustion.

Three weeks of being physically present, but never fully there.

Three weeks of protests and signing petitions.

Three weeks of donating every cent possible.

Three weeks of incessantly flooding our feeds with posts.

Three weeks of BEGGING people to care.

Three weeks of noticing people don’t care.

It’s been 105 years since the Ottoman Empire tried to exterminate the Armenian people. Every Armenian born since then was born with survivors’ blood running through our veins, born into a world where the perpetrators of the first genocide of the 20th century continue to deny the fact that this ever even occurred, that they never massacred 1.5 million of our friends and family members with the agenda to completely exterminate us, and still continue to get away with it. We have never doubted, though, that with today’s outreach and ease to spread awareness on social media, the Armenian Genocide would never have been able to occur in this current century.

It is October 19, 2020, and I am saddened to say that the very same agenda is being carried out, and the world is not even batting an eye.

With the backing of Turkey’s dictatorship, Azerbaijan has been attacking Artsakh for three weeks straight, claiming it as their own. Yet it is this very land at which their missiles take aim. How is anyone supposed to believe they actually care for Artsakh the way we have? They start a war in the midst of a global pandemic and bomb the biggest PPE factory in the region. We send medical supplies and healthcare professionals. They neglect the ceasefire they agreed to mere hours prior. We actively protest for peace. They bomb a hospital and a church nowhere near where combat is taking place. We take in their wounded soldiers and heal them. They censor the internet and manipulate the truth from their citizens. We wage a full scale information war on a global grassroots level just to make sure the world knows that the people who are dying did not start the fight in which they are dying.

It is in their blood to destroy. It is in our blood to preserve. They are the grandchildren of genocide perpetrators. We are the grandchildren of genocide survivors.

It was difficult to understand when we were growing up, when all we wanted to do was watch the July 4th fireworks or go to the Friday night high school football game. We grew up spending our days at Sunday School, Armenian School, dance class, scouts, choir practice, and when we weren’t at any of these activities, we were with other Armenians, eating Armenian food, speaking as much Armenian as our parents and grandparents would oblige us to. We had this lifestyle instilled in us from the very beginning of our lives. It took time to grow up, mature, and unfortunately have our entire existence as a people (yet again) threatened in order to fully appreciate and understand why we were dragged to do these things. The previous generations and our loved ones who have left us on this Earth have felt comfortable enough to leave us, because they gave us these tools, and they believed in us. They believed in our capability and potential as a diaspora to be able to handle anything that comes our way in this fight for our cause, and to never forget who we are on the way.

We have been screaming, marching, and closing down streets all around the world, one second smiling, the next crying, just to be able to get a glimpse of awareness and truth in the media. We can take time to be emotional and process what is going on, but we don’t have the luxury to not put on a brave face in times like these. We will not stop fighting for our people. We will not stop until the truth is heard. We have no other choice. We don’t know any other way. We can’t deal with this any other way. Most of us can’t physically fight this war, but we have found ways to help from afar. We have become the unsung internet diasporan soldiers fighting this war in ways we never imagined we would have to. It is our responsibility as diasporans to take action, educate, and donate. It is in our blood to fight for our cause and stand up for our people, to stand up for justice, peace, and for what is right.

What other nation do you know of that is so geographically distant, yet so emotionally unified?

The diaspora is funding this war; medical supplies, basic needs and all other necessities have been collected and donated over the last three weeks to help our kindred Artsakhtsis. However, with the constant ceasefire violations and brutality, it is evident that there is no end in sight. So I will unapologetically ask you once again: please donate; please reach out to find a petition to sign; please educate; please reach out to find something to post or share on your own page; please reach out just to tell us you are there for us and our people, for human rights. We cannot do this alone. The entire world needs to know the truth and understand that this is our reality. You are how we can fix this, how we can end this. We need your platform. We need your voice. We need YOU.

Sincerely,

A heartbroken Armenian