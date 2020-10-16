ARF Eastern US Announces Organizational Hub Strategy: All for Artsakh

Over the last week, the Central Committee of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Eastern United States, has transitioned from the initial immediate response to the current crisis in Artsakh and Armenia. After consulting with the regional executives of the Prelacy, Armenian Youth Federation, Armenian Relief Society, Homenetmen, and Hamazkayin, as well as experienced ARF members who have served in the leadership of the eastern region over the past decade, a thorough strategy was formulated. To bring a more streamlined structure capable of a sustained and focused effort to better meet the needs of our community and nation, the central committee has organized functional hubs. The following areas are the concentration of each hub – aid shipments, media action, US political action, United Nations/Non-Governmental Organizations and volunteer movement. Those wishing to assist in any of these efforts should contact the local representatives of these organizations.

Those who want to volunteer for our efforts in Armenia and Artsakh and who possess expertise particularly useful in these efforts can send their name and phone number in an email to gamavor2020@gmail.com