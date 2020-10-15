Over 100 U.S. Senators and Representatives Speak Out on Attacks Against Artsakh and Armenia

WASHINGTON, DC – With Turkish and Azerbaijan shelling of Artsakh and Armenia intensifying, over 100 U.S. Senate and House members have demanded an end to the aggression, with growing calls to sanction the Erdogan and Aliyev regimes for war crimes committed during the onslaught, now in its third week, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

“The Administration needs to listen to its own intelligence agencies, who know very well that Azerbaijan initiated this attack, and urgently heed the call of Congress, which is demanding – on a bipartisan basis – that sanctions be enforced against both the Erdogan and Aliyev regimes,” stated ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “The House must pass H.Res.1165 at the next opportunity – sending a powerful message not only to Ankara and Baku, but also to the White House and Treasury Department that U.S. inaction has already cost far too many innocent lives.”

Over 750,000 letters demanding concrete U.S. action have poured into the White House, State Department, and Congressional offices through the ANCA grassroots advocacy network and its signature Rapid Responder program. That has been complemented by tens of thousands of follow up calls to Congressional offices urging legislators to turn condemnation statements into concrete legislative action and sanctions on Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders continuing their attacks.

The over 100 Congressional calls for action include: 1) statements urging the U.S. Treasury Department to impose Global Magnitsky law sanctions on the Aliyev and Erdogan regimes, 2) Congressional letters demanding an end to U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan, and 3) support for a House resolution condemning Turkish and Azerbaijani aggression (H.Res.1165), led by Congresswoman Jackie Speier and co-authored by Representatives Adam Schiff (D-CA), Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Brad Sherman (D-CA), Anna Eshoo (D-CA), David Cicilline (D-RI), and Zoe Lofgren (D-CA), which has over 50 cosponsors and growing.

Below, find a comprehensive list of U.S. Senate and House statements issued to date in alphabetical order. The complete list is posted on the ANCA website.

U.S. Senate (in alphabetical order):



Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO): The attacks on and aggression toward Armenian civilians in the Nagorno-Karabakh region must stop. All actors, including Turkey, must take steps immediately to cease the violence, de-escalate the situation, and support negotiations toward peace and stability.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ): In July, @SenatorMenendez & I called on the Trump Administration to suspend military assistance to Azerbaijan & I again encourage the administration to halt this assistance. Turkey is encouraging and enabling this violence in the region & must stop.

Sen. Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV): The escalation of violence in Nagorno-Karabakh is deeply concerning. I urge the Trump administration to condemn the fighting and demand that leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan call for an immediate ceasefire.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA): I’m very concerned that violence in Nagorno-Karabakh, the disputed region between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is continuing despite both countries agreeing to a humanitarian cease fire beginning October 10.

I call on all parties to honor that cease fire to prevent catastrophic consequences in the region and urge the Trump administration to bring both sides back to the table and reinstate the cease fire.

I also condemn violence and threats against Armenians and Azeris in our own country, especially in California where more than 4,000 constituents have contacted my office in recent weeks about violence at home and overseas.

It’s my hope that leaders in California, especially in the Armenian and Azeri diaspora communities, will come together to promote dialogue over violence and add their voices to the global call for an enduring peace in the region.

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA): I am extremely alarmed by reports of continued aggression in Nagorno-Karabakh. My heart is with those who have lost loved ones.

There can be no military solution to this conflict. The Trump administration must do more to help bring about a cease fire, end Turkey and Iran’s involvement, put monitors on the ground, and resume talks on a lasting diplomatic resolution. Immediate action is necessary to save lives.

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) (in a joint statement with Senators Risch, Portman, and Rubio): The rapid escalation of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region is extremely worrying. Sadly, over the past five days, both sides have faced needless casualties. All regional powers involved in the conflict must end their aggressive and escalatory actions, and channel their efforts into bringing all parties to the negotiating table. The risk this violence poses to the people of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the wider Caucasus region is too great.

As we have seen with the Prespa Agreement between North Macedonia and Greece, as well as with the recent peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, peaceful negotiations can lead to resolutions that benefit the lives of all citizens. A long-standing conflict like the one between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be solved through political dialogue rather than military aggression. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan should immediately cease the violence and return to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk Group to negotiate a peaceful end to this decades-long disagreement.

Senator Ed Markey (D-MA): I stand with Armenia and the people of Nagorno-Karabakh. Turkey is emboldening Azerbaijan against Armenia with military aid & provocative statements that undermine mediation efforts. The US must support efforts to achieve peace in the region.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ): Glad to lead @senatedems in calling on Sec Pompeo to directly engage with leaders in Turkey, Azerbaijan, & Armenia in support of an immediate cease-fire and a return to talks. In the meantime, the Trump Admin must immediately suspend U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan.

I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno Karabakh, yet another act of aggression supported by Turkey. The Trump Administration should suspend security assistance to Azerbaijan and engage through the OSCE Minsk Group to bring about a ceasefire.

Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI): I am deeply concerned by the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh. I urge Secretary Pompeo to step in and diffuse tensions. But in the meantime, the US should suspend security assistance to Azerbaijan—which has proven itself to be the aggressor in this conflict and has a disturbing human rights record. President Trump should also utilize his relationship with President Erdogan and engage with Turkey to end its involvement in this conflict.

Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH): (In a joint statement with Senators Johnson, Risch, and Rubio): The rapid escalation of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region is extremely worrying. Sadly, over the past five days, both sides have faced needless casualties. All regional powers involved in the conflict must end their aggressive and escalatory actions, and channel their efforts into bringing all parties to the negotiating table. The risk this violence poses to the people of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the wider Caucasus region is too great.

As we have seen with the Prespa Agreement between North Macedonia and Greece, as well as with the recent peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, peaceful negotiations can lead to resolutions that benefit the lives of all citizens. A long-standing conflict like the one between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be solved through political dialogue rather than military aggression. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan should immediately cease the violence and return to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk Group to negotiate a peaceful end to this decades-long disagreement.

Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI): Rallied w/ RIers to show support for #Armenia. The U.S. must not ignore Azerbaijan’s repeated attempts to destroy #Armenian cultural heritage & target civilians. Trump Admin should diplomatically engage to help defuse this crisis.

Armenians have a right to defend themselves when attacked. I am deeply concerned about the escalation of heavy fighting between Azerbaijani forces and Armenian troops in Nagorno-Karabakh. I urge restraint and steps to prevent further harm to civilians. President Trump must pursue an immediate cessation of hostilities and facilitate a peaceful settlement of the dispute. Additionally, all countries in the region should work to defuse this crisis and not seek to inflame tensions.

Sen. Jim Risch (R-ID): (In a joint statement with Senators Johnson, Portman, and Rubio): “The rapid escalation of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region is extremely worrying. Sadly, over the past five days, both sides have faced needless casualties. All regional powers involved in the conflict must end their aggressive and escalatory actions, and channel their efforts into bringing all parties to the negotiating table. The risk this violence poses to the people of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the wider Caucasus region is too great.

As we have seen with the Prespa Agreement between North Macedonia and Greece, as well as with the recent peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, peaceful negotiations can lead to resolutions that benefit the lives of all citizens. A long-standing conflict like the one between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be solved through political dialogue rather than military aggression. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan should immediately cease the violence and return to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk Group to negotiate a peaceful end to this decades-long disagreement.

Sen. Jackie Rosen (D-RI): I am concerned about the escalation in hostilities between Armenia and Azerbaijan, especially the toll on the civilian population. Turkey’s dangerous meddling is inflaming tensions and threatens to disrupt the peace process. I urge the Administration to facilitate an immediate ceasefire and resumption of negotiations.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL): (In a joint statement with Senators Johnson, Portman, and Risch) The rapid escalation of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the Nagorno-Karabakh region is extremely worrying. Sadly, over the past five days, both sides have faced needless casualties. All regional powers involved in the conflict must end their aggressive and escalatory actions, and channel their efforts into bringing all parties to the negotiating table. The risk this violence poses to the people of the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Armenia, Azerbaijan, and the wider Caucasus region is too great.

As we have seen with the Prespa Agreement between North Macedonia and Greece, as well as with the recent peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, peaceful negotiations can lead to resolutions that benefit the lives of all citizens. A long-standing conflict like the one between Armenia and Azerbaijan must be solved through political dialogue rather than military aggression. Both Armenia and Azerbaijan should immediately cease the violence and return to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe’s Minsk Group to negotiate a peaceful end to this decades-long disagreement.

Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI): Thank you for the opportunity to participate in today’s event. The United States cannot be silent as civilians living in Nagorno-Karabakh face indiscriminate bombardment from Azerbaijani forces. That’s why I have joined with Senate and House colleagues in calling for an immediate cease fire and suspension of U.S. military aid to Azerbaijan. I condemn Turkey’s active role in escalating this conflict, and call on the Administration to engage directly with the Turkish government to end their meddling. I stand with you today in support of peace.

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI): I am troubled by reports of Azerbaijan’s renewed attacks on Armenian forces. Armenia has a right to self-defense. The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh will not be solved militarily, and I urge all sides to exercise restraint. Bellicose rhetoric and violent attempts to change the facts on the ground will only deepen the conflict and place more civilian lives at risk. Only when all parties to the conflict suspend hostilities and return to negotiations can a lasting, peaceful settlement be found.

U.S. House of Representatives (in alphabetical order):

Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA): If reports that an Armenian fighter was shot down by Turkey are true, this is a dangerous escalation. The U.S. should do everything in our power to stop the violence. We must oppose aggressive measures in Nagorno-Karabakh and push for peace.

Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D-NY): Azerbaijan with Turkish military support must stop the violence and attacks on Artsakh. This unprovoked aggression against Armenians must end so we can reach a peaceful resolution.

Rep. Tony Cardenas (D-CA): We must immediately end security assistance to Azerbaijan and Secretary Pompeo must make it clear to Turkey that it cannot continue to fan the flames of violence. American leadership cannot be silent while the people of Nagorno-Karabakh suffer.”

I strongly condemn the Azeri attacks on Nagorno Karabakh. We must urge Baku to cease offensive action and rededicate themselves to a negotiated peace, as well as call on Turkey to refrain from sending fighters to further inflame tensions. The Trump administration should hold Baku accountable by putting an immediate halt to military aid to Azerbaijan.

Rep. Judy Chu (D-CA): One year ago, I landed in Stepanakert for my first visit to Armenia. I’m heartbroken to see the destruction caused by Azerbaijan’s rockets and for the innocent civilians. The US must use every means to stop Azerbaijan & Turkey’s aggression

I’m so troubled by Azerbaijan’s violent campaign against the peaceful people of Artsakh. I was proud to visit Artsakh last year and marveled at not only the beauty of the land, but the energy & spirit of the people, who are thriving despite Azerbaijan’s snipers, landmines, & more.

It is time for the U.S. to stop funding Azerbaijan’s violence against Armenians. Sunday’s early morning assault by Azerbaijan on the people of Nagorno Karabakh was just the latest instance this summer of unprovoked Azeri aggression which has now led to at least 30 deaths and over 100 injured. My heart breaks for the innocent people of Nagorno Karabakh who are being terrorized by these attacks, and especially for those who have lost loved ones. But the U.S. can do so much more than simply watch from the sidelines. We have a role to play in ending this conflict. “The U.S. must end security assistance to Azerbaijan until they agree to a cease-fire and commit to upholding it. Under this President, U.S. aid to Azerbaijan has increased from about $3 million in 2016-17 to about $100 million in 2018-19. This massive amount of funding has enabled Azerbaijan to free up other resources to attack Nagorno Karabakh and Armenia, as we have seen repeatedly this summer. That is why, in addition to calling for a suspension of security assistance to Azerbaijan, I also included language in the FY2020 House-passed National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) which would enforce the Royce-Engel peace proposals, including the use of shot locators, an increase in international observers, and the non-deployment of snipers, heavy arms, and new weaponry along the line of contact. To my great disappointment, however, this language was removed by the Senate, and now we are seeing the consequences. Azerbaijan, with Turkey’s assistance, is able to both attack the people of Nagorno Karabakh and deny their own responsibility. This aggression cannot continue. The Royce-Engel proposals can save lives and moreover, can prevent Azerbaijan from denying their own responsibility in this conflict. That is why the U.S. should immediately put pressure on Azerbaijan to accept these proposals by withholding security assistance. And our State Department must step in to save lives by calling upon Azerbaijan to cease all offensive uses of force, and must also warn Turkey against sending arms or fighters to contribute to Azerbaijan’s aggression.

Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI): Early this morning, Azerbaijani armed forces launched an air-to-surface missile strike along the line of contact in Nagorno-Karabakh, targeting peaceful settlements and residents, including the capital Stepanakert. This is a continuation of military aggression against the northern border of Armenia which started in July of 2020, when Azerbaijani authorities threatened to fine a rocket at the Metsamor Nuclear Power Plant near Yerevan, Armenia. This morning’s attack once again shows Azerbaijan’s blatant disregard of international law. The recent actions of Turkey’s President and Defense Minister in referring to Azeri soldiers as martyrs, speaking in religious and nationalist terms about the support Ankara could give and warning Armenia not to “play with fire” are troublesome. I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s aggression towards Armenians and its repeated escalation of hostilities against Nagorno Karabakh

Rep. Gil Cisneros (D-CA): I strongly condemn Azerbaijan and Turkey’s aggression against Artsakh and Armenia. The United States should lead the effort in calling for an immediate cease-fire and preventing further escalation. We must stand with the people of Artsakh and Armenia.

Rep. Katherine Clark (D-CA): Azerbaijan’s horrific attacks against #Armenian families in #Artsakh must stop. I’ve joined @RepSpeier’s resolution to condemn Azerbaijan’s unprovoked aggression and tell Turkey’s @RTErdogan to back off. America must stand with Armenia and the people of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan’s unprovoked and ongoing attacks on Artsakh are reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest possible terms. These acts of aggression have already claimed lives and come just two months after violating its cease-fire with Armenia. The United States should suspend all military aid to Azerbaijan and work with the other members of the Minsk Group to restore peace and stability.”

Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA): The violence is Artsakh must stop . Far too many lives have been lost. This weekend’s aggression by Azerbaijan – in violation of an agreed ceasefire – is unacceptable and should have consequences . We cannot abdicate our role as a world leader seeking peace. We must continue to work towards solutions that ensure the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh. As a Member of Congress, I will continue to support the Armenian people in the face of these serious threats.

We cannot sit idly by while this conflict continues to escalate and Armenian lives are further endangered. Azerbaijan’s actions are deplorable and in violation of international agreements that have helped preserve peace and stability in the region.

This resolution shows our support for the Armenian people and underlines the importance of returning to the negotiating table to prevent further bloodshed.

Azerbaijan has made it clear it does not respect the ceasefire agreement as it continues to choose violence over progress towards peace. Azerbaijan has continued to fuel this fire by failing to recognize the sovereignty of the Republic of Artsakh, while Turkey has helped enable this aggression. I condemn the actions taken by Azerbaijan and stand ready to support the Armenian people. I call upon all parties to return to the negotiating table to reach a peaceful solution.

Rep. TJ Cox (D-CA): Azerbaijan’s complete disregard for the recent call to ceasefire against #Artsakh is only one of many reasons the US must end all military aid to Azerbaijan, sanction Azeri officials responsible for……the loss of hundreds of lives, & reconsider our diplomatic relations with Turkey. For two weeks now, they have aggressively violated human rights and continue to escalate violence against Armenians. The US must stand against terror and act now. #ArtsakhStrong #StopAliyev

Azerbaijan’s baseless attacks on the capital of Artsakh have already taken lives. This aggression proves yet again that the US must stop all military aid to Baku. We must stand in solidarity with the Armenian communities in Artsakh and condemn Azerbaijan’s hostility in the strongest possible terms.”

Rep. Charlie Crist (R-FL): I’m deeply saddened by the fighting in the Caucuses, and I’ve heard from many constituents who are seeing the destruction and hearing the stories of people there living in fear. The territorial status of Nagorno-Karabakh must be resolved peacefully and consistent with legitimate international norms. Involvement from Turkey or Russia seeking their own gain from the conflict will only further destabilize the situation. The international community should stand ready to help bring about peace, not more bloodshed.

Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO): I condemn the Azeri attacks on Artsakh and call for an immediate cessation in the violence. Furthermore, Turkey must halt all support and enabling of the Azeri offensive. The U.S. must work with our partners in the Minsk Group to develop a ceasefire that provides for lasting peace in the region.

Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY): I am deeply concerned and alarmed by the escalating violence and tragic loss of life in Nagorno-Karabakh. I call on leaders in Azerbaijan and Armenia to take concrete steps to de-escalate the situation, end hostilities, and refrain from seizing territory across the line of contact. Each country must renew its commitment to OSCE Minsk Group process. Dialogue, not violence, is the only way to bring a comprehensive and enduring peace to the region. In addition, the influence of external actors such as Turkey recklessly meddling in the conflict is troubling. The international community must remain committed to the peace process. As a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States should not tolerate Turkey disrupting the peace process and exacerbating a conflict already careening toward drastic escalation.

This continued tragic loss of life in Nagorno-Karabakh must end. Azerbaijan & Armenia must cease hostilities, honor the ceasefire, & recommit to Minsk. Sustainable peace is through dialogue – & actors like Turkey’s #Erdogan must stop adding fuel to the fire.

Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA): I released the following statement today in response to the shelling of the Holy Savior Cathedral, a historic Armenian Apostolic cathedral in the Republic of Artsakh.

Azerbaijan’s strikes against the historic and sacred Holy Savior Cathedral in Artsakh are reprehensible and a clear example of the brutality of Azerbaijan’s military campaign against the people of Artsakh. Deliberately targeting a religious site is a gross violation of international law and must be forcefully condemned by all, including the Trump Administration. The Holy Savior Cathedral was first destroyed by the Ottoman Empire during the Armenian Genocide and 100 years later it has again become a target for violence by Turkey and its allies. My prayers are with the people of Shushi and for a quick and lasting resolution to this horrific conflict.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI): Azerbaijan’s violation of the 1994 Bishkek Protocols ceasefire by attacking Nagorno Karabakh is undermining hope for a diplomatic solution to this longstanding conflict. The United States must urge Azerbaijan to immediately end their attacks and Turkey to cease its involvement both directly through the use of its armed forces and indirectly by sending Al-Qaeda associated proxies to wipe out Nagorno Karabakh’s Armenian population — a tactic Turkey used against Syrian Kurds.

I visited Nagorno Karabakh and heard firsthand of their commitment to upholding the ceasefire and working with international parties to achieve a lasting peace agreement. This attack by Azerbaijan and Turkey has cost the lives of civilians and threatens to bring NATO into direct conflict with Russia which has a defensive treaty with Armenia.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-CA): I joined the Armenian Caucus in signing a letter to Sec. Pompeo expressing deep concern with Azerbaijan’s recent use of force against Armenia. A peaceful resolution for Armenian sovereignty and stability must be reached to prevent further deaths of innocent civilians, and I stand firmly with innocent Armenian citizens who are the victims of this aggression.

Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D-CA): The conflict between Azerbaijan (backed by Turkish forces) & Armenia has resulted in dozens dead & hundreds wounded. I condemn — in the strongest of terms — Azerbaijan’s unprovoked offensive & urge @donaldtrump to demand an end to the aggression against #Artsakh & #Armenia.



Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ): I am deeply concerned at the recent expansion of brutal fighting in recent weeks in Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh). I unequivocally condemn Azerbaijan’s ongoing assault and indiscriminate shelling of Armenian civilians in the region, which is being strongly supported by Turkey. I am proud to be an original cosponsor of H.Res.1165, a bipartisan House Resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh and denouncing Turkish interference in the conflict. I also joined my colleagues in the Congressional Armenian Caucus in writing to Secretary Pompeo, urging the State Department to take urgent steps to hold Azerbaijan accountable, agree to an immediate ceasefire, and return to the negotiating table. Lives are at stake, and the international community must act now.

I condemn Azerbaijan’s reckless military attacks in the region. Azerbaijan should be held accountable for its aggressive actions which undermine peace. As Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, the U.S. must take the lead in forging a ceasefire and preventing conflict before this dangerous situation escalates any further.”

Rep. Josh Harder (D-CA): The attacks on the Armenian people by Azerbaijan are disgusting and in humane. The Armenian people have a right to live in peace – like everyone else. The international community has to come together to condemn these attacks.

Rep. Steve Horsford (D-NV): The Trump Administration needs to urgently take steps to help de-escalate the tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan and encourage both parties to return to the Minsk Group peace process

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH): As an elected official who represents many Armenian Americans, I strongly condemn the violence between Azerbaijan and Armenia and urge an immediate cease-fire. Hundreds of lives are being lost, including those of innocent civilians. I strongly discourage other nations from fueling another surge in tragic and unacceptable violence and call on the U.S. State Department to remain fully engaged in efforts to secure a peaceful resolution.

Rep. James Langevin (D-RI): It’s reported this morning Azerbaijan forces conducted assaults in Nagorno-Karabakh reigniting conflict. The developments are concerning as they threaten stability in the region. I urge a cessation of offensive operations endangering civilians & withdrawal of Azerbaijani forces.

Rep. Brenda Lawrence (D-MI): I am deeply troubled by the outbreak in hostilities and the tragic loss of life in Nagorno-Karabakh. Concrete steps must be taken to de-escalate the situation & resume negotiations between Armenia & Azerbaijan. This conflict must be resolved through dialogue, not violence.

Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV): I condemn Azerbaijan’s reckless military attacks against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh. Azerbaijan must de-escalate the situation & restore the ceasefire. And most importantly, the US must work with Azerbaijan and Armenia to resume peace negotiations

Rep. Andy Levin (D-MI): As the proud representative of a large and vibrant Armenian community in Michigan’s 9th District, I’m sorry I can’t be with you all today. Know that I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s military operation in Artsakh, and have urged this Administration to use the diplomatic tools at its disposal to end the fighting and forestall further aggression by Azerbaijan. My hearts are with the families of those who have been killed or wounded, and I stand with Michigan’s Armenian community during this trying time.

Rep. Mike Levin (D-CA): I strongly condemn Azerbaijan & Turkey’s aggression against Artsakh & Armenia. I stand in solidarity with Armenian-Americans in my district and across the country. The United States must demand an end to this violence.

Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA): We’ve heard from many #CA33 constituents expressing their concerns about the rising tensions between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan we’re asking @SecPompeo to use all available diplomatic tools to reduce tensions, end the fighting, & restrain Azerbaijan from further offensive actions.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY): Azerbaijan’s use of Turkish supplied fighters from Syria is a deliberate escalation that threatens any path to peace. The Trump Admin must stop military assistance to Azerbaijan, which is giving more power to autocratic strongmen like Erdogan & Aliyev.

I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s military attacks on the people of Nagorno Karabakh and now Armenia. It is imperative that the Trump Administration halt military assistance to Azerbaijan and work through the OSCE Minsk group to get Baku back to the peace table. Turkey must stop encouraging this violence and destabilizing the region.

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-MI): The recent escalation of violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan in Nagorno-Karabakh is extremely troubling. The tragic loss of life and impact on the innocent civilian population is unacceptable. I urge both sides to immediately reinstitute a cease-fire, return to the negotiating table in good faith, and strongly discourage other actors from engaging outside of the Minsk Group formula.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA): I condemn Azerbaijan’s ongoing military campaign, aided and abetted by Turkey and the foreign fighters it is bringing in from Syria, which has killed hundreds and displaced up to half of the civilian population of Artsakh.

I call on people of all faiths to condemn deliberate attacks against civilian targets by Azeri forces, including the historic Ghazanchetsots Cathedral.For decades, the U.S. has supported a peaceful, democratic, and negotiated resolution to settle the status of the border region of Nagorno Karabakh, even as Azerbaijan launched countless assaults and threatened war to redraw the line of contact by force. Today, Azerbaijan & Turkey are determined to make good on those threats. Presidents Aliyev and Erdoğan must understand they cannot resolve a decades long border dispute by shelling and bombing innocent Armenian civilians. The only solution is through negotiations.”

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-MA): The escalation of fighting in the Nagorno-Karabakh region must end. The conflict erupted over the weekend, and endangers the lives of both troops and innocent civilians. Further hostilities will destabilize the region as Russia and Turkey watch intently. The two sides should resume talks immediately and avoid further escalation.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL): The aggressive operations of Azerbaijan & Turkey in Nagorno-Karabakh are placing thousands at risk. Innocent civilians have already lost their lives during this conflict. I join my colleagues in their efforts to condemn these actions & urging a cease fire & peaceful resolution.

Azerbaijan’s attacks on Nagorno-Karabakh are unconscionable and must stop immediately. Turkey must cease the support and escalation of these attacks and prevent a further loss of life in the region.

Rep. Donald Norcross (D-NJ): I stand with Armenia & the people of Nagorno-Karabakh & condemn Azerbaijan’s attacks. The violence must stop, & this dangerous situation must be de-escalated.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA): (Speaking on the Ray Appleton Radio Show) “The Armenians have had that [Nagorno Karabakh] for a long time, going back thousands of years. Azerbaijanis have a claim to it, but as I think most people around here in this region know that Western Armenia is gone, it’s a part of Turkey now, so this is one of those small areas on the eastern side on the other side of Armenia that’s been at conflict now for many many years, but over the weekend it looks like the Turks, you know, a NATO ally no less, but it looks like they’re up to some shenanigans causing the Azerbaijanis and the Armenians into a conflict.”

Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ): In the absence of American leadership, the world has been marred by conflicts like the one happening in Artsakh. @SecPompeo can leverage our relationship with our pseudo ally, Turkey, to stop the bloodshed and he refuses to do so.

Azerbaijan is ignoring the humanitarian ceasefire they agreed to uphold and have tried to exploit the lull in fighting to further their bloody offensive. This is not surprising and it should be a wake-up call for the US and our international partners.

Spoke with Permanent Representative of Artsakh to the US, Robert Avetisyan, who provided important updates regarding the ongoing military assault by Azerbaijan. Azeri forces, backed by Turkish forces & military equipment, continue to indiscriminately shell civilian targets. This includes the constant, large-scale bombardment of Stepanakert, Shoushi, and other population centers that has caused the displacement of thousands of people. And, it is likely that American-made F-16s are also being used to drop cluster bombs on civilians. And, reports confirm that large numbers of ISIS mercenaries continue to be shipped in by Turkey to assist Azeri forces. The Azeri government’s purpose is the ethnic cleansing of the Armenian population in Artsakh. The international community must end this immediately.

More evidence of Turkey’s untrustworthiness. These tests, along with Erdogan’s malicious actions in the Eastern Med and Armenia, are antithetical to the NATO alliance. @SecPompeo must work with our partners and impose Congressionally-approved sanctions.

Turkey and Azerbaijan have proven themselves untrustworthy and should no longer receive security assistance from the United States. I’m glad so many of my colleagues are making this point and I hope it has a lasting impact on US aid policy moving forward.

With the help of his puppet master Erdogan, President Aliyev is indiscriminately bombing Stepanakert to destroy the civilian population. He has made it abundantly clear that his offensive will continue until #Artsakh is no longer #Armenian. This is state sanctioned ethnic cleansing, plain and simple. This is exactly why I led a letter with the House Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs and 46 of our colleagues to @SecPompeo, calling on him to use all diplomatic means necessary to stop Turkish and Azeri aggressions against #Artsakh and Armenia.

The notion that both sides are to blame here is absurd. Turkey continues to use Azerbaijan as a proxy in its effort to wipe out the Armenians in Artsakh. We must call out Turkish and Azeri aggression for what it is.

Even though Azerbaijan is the aggressor, Armenia has signaled they are willing to work with all parties to bring this conflict to an end. Azerbaijan and Turkey must stop the senseless violence immediately and come to the table as well

Led a letter with Armenian Co-Chairs and 46 of our colleagues to @secpompeo calling on him to use all diplomatic means to stop Turkish and Azeri aggressions against Artsakh and Armenia. The US must not stand by as their actions destabilize the region

The direct involvement of Turkish forces in this conflict is a deeply troubling escalation of hostilities @mikepompeo and the Trump Administration must take immediate action to stop Turkey from attacking Armenians

For months, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, have increased their use of combative rhetoric and provocative actions toward Artsakh and Armenia. The Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues has consistently urged assertive action from the Department of State to deescalate this dangerous situation and hold the aggressors – Azerbaijan and Turkey – accountable for their destabilizing actions. The United States has an important role to play in stopping this violence, and we must act quickly and decisively to halt this belligerent display of aggression and hold the aggressors – Azerbaijan and Turkey – accountable for their destabilizing actions.

It’s clear that Azerbaijan and Turkey are using foreign mercenaries in their ongoing acts of aggression against Artsakh. We need the @StateDept and our partners to condemn these blatant violations of international law and to stop the bloodshed immediately.

Rep. Harley Rouda (D-CA): I recently joined a bipartisan group of my colleagues to express our deep concerns with Azerbaijan’s aggression towards Artsakh & Armenia. The U.S. should use all diplomatic tools at our disposal to end the fighting & discourage Azerbaijan from instigating further violence.

It is time to end the failed United States policy of false equivalency between Azerbaijan and Armenia. President Aliyev and Azerbaijan are the only side in this conflict which threatens war and refuses to agree to monitoring along the line of contact. Additionally, Turkey’s involvement raises serious concerns about the possibility of a sustained regional conflict, which would have significant negative implications for humanitarian interests and U.S. security priorities in the region.

The United States should use all diplomatic tools at our disposal to end the fighting and discourage Azerbaijan from instigating further violence.

Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-CA): I am deeply disturbed by the continued escalation of fighting on the border between Azerbaijan and Artsakh, and I stand in solidarity with my Armenian-American neighbors and friends in demanding an end to the violence. The United States’ role in providing security assistance to Azerbaijan while doing nothing to prevent the Aliyev government’s unprovoked aggression against Armenia and Artsakh is simply unacceptable. This conflict has already claimed dozens of lives and injured hundreds more, and the government of Turkey has continued to encourage the violence. I urge the @StateDept to work with the governments of Azerbaijan and Armenia and all regional stakeholders to immediately de-escalate this conflict while rejecting drawing a false equivalence between both sides.

This weekend’s attacks on the border of Artsakh and Azerbaijan are a dangerous and tragic escalation. Aggression by Azerbaijan, and backed by Turkey, is unacceptable. Such action is counter to the shared interest of peace and security in the Caucuses. I urge the State Department to work with other members of the Minsk Group to immediately de-escalate the conflict and prevent further loss of life. The US must continue to work with our allies to ensure stability in the region.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA): This morning I spoke to Ambassador Varuzhan Nersesyan, Armenia’s representative to the United States, about the continuing conflict in Artsakh. We discussed Azerbaijan’s ongoing military campaign, aided and abetted by Turkey and the foreign fighters it is bringing in from Syria, and which has killed hundreds and displaced up to half of the civilian population of Artsakh. We also discussed Azerbaijan’s deliberate bombing of a historic Armenian Church, the Ghazanchetsots Cathedral, in the city of Shushi.

For decades, through the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States has supported a peaceful, democratic, and negotiated resolution to the dispute surrounding Nagorno Karabakh. We have persisted in this policy even as Azerbaijan launched countless assaults and as their leadership frequently threatened war to redraw the line of contact by force.

Today, it appears that Azerbaijan and Turkey are determined to make good on those threats, and our policy must adjust accordingly. I believe the United States should make clear to Azerbaijan and Turkey that if they persist in this violence instead of embracing a peaceful settlement of the conflict, we are prepared to recognize the Republic of Artsakh as an independent nation, and to work with the International Community to achieve the same.

Presidents Aliyev and Erdogan must understand that they cannot resolve a decades long border dispute though the indiscriminate use of force against civilians, and the United States will not stand idly by as they attempt to do so. The only resolution of this dispute can be through negotiations, not raining artillery and bombs on Armenian civilians.

In the past year, Erdogan’s Turkey has:

☑ Aided and abetted Azerbaijan’s deadly attacks on Artsakh with foreign fighters

☑ Endangered our troops in Syria

☑ Cozied up to Iran

☑ Installed Russian S400 missiles

What kind of an ally does this? Time to get tough with Turkey.

I organized an effort in the House with 49 bipartisan members to urge @statedept to call on Azerbaijan and Turkey to cease hostilities against Armenia and Artsakh. We must prevent further loss of life, and bring about an immediate end to the fighting.

Overnight, Azerbaijan launched the largest attack in years on Artsakh, and early reports suggest there have been significant casualties. The United States must urgently work with other members of the Minsk Group to restore peace and prevent any further escalation which will endanger more lives. This attack comes just months after a serious military exchange with Armenia along the international border. The aggression by Azerbaijan represents the failure of a policy of false equivalence that has looked the other way from Azerbaijan’s bellicose rhetoric and constant attacks. I have introduced legislation that would require U.S. intelligence agencies to assess who initiated this and other skirmishes, a necessary step to hold Azerbaijan accountable

Rep. David Schweikert (R-AZ): I am closely monitoring the escalation in violence in Nagorno-Karabakh between #Armenia and #Azerbaijan. I echo President Trump’s call for a cease-fire, and for the opposing sides to work towards de-escalation under the OSCE’s Minsk Group framework.

Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA): Today I was honored to stand in solidarity with the thousands who gathered at the #MarchForVictory in Los Angeles to condemn Azeri and Turkish aggression against #Artsakh and Armenia. #ArtsakhStrong”

I will be marching with and speaking to the thousands gathering for the #MarchForVictory as we express our solidarity with the people of #Artsakh. #ArtsakhStrong”

It’s time for the U.S. to apply Global Magnitsky sanctions on Azeri officials responsible for targeting civilians in #Artsakh. It’s also time to end security cooperation w/Azerbaijan without delay, including any arm sales, security assistance & training.

Today, I spoke to Deputy Assistant Secretary #GeorgeKent and U.S. @OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair Andrew Schofer about reports that Turkey is recruiting and deploying fighters from “jihadist groups” in Syria to the Artsakh-Azerbaijan border. I urged @StateDept to continue to push Turkey that the deployment of foreign fighters in the region is unacceptable and will be met by a response from the United States.

I urged the U.S. Department of State to continue to push Turkey that the deployment of foreign fighters in the region is unacceptable and will be met by a response from the United States.

In light of the acts of aggression by Azerbaijan along the Artsakh border, we must stand in support of the people of Armenia. That’s why I joined @RepSpeier to introduce H.Res. 1165 that condemns Azerbaijan’s military operation and Turkish interference in #Artsakh.

At this sacred time for my family and co-religionists, I’m troubled by the recent Azeri attacks on Artsakh. We must condemn this aggression and urge Baku to cease offensive military action and return to the peace table. We should halt military aid to Azerbaijan and urge Turkey to abstain from sending arms or fighters.

Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA): Last week, I joined Rep Adam Schiff (D-CA), Rep Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and 46 other Members of the House in sending a bipartisan letter to Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, expressing our deep concern with the escalating conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno Karabakh has cost the lives of civilians and soldiers on both sides, and raised the danger of a broader regional conflict particularly due to Turkey’s involvement. The United States has provided tens of millions of dollars in military assistance to Azerbaijan in recent years, yet seems to remain unable or unwilling to restrain the Aliyev government from offensive military actions or gross human rights violations. This policy is a failure, and we must choose a different course.

Our letter asks that the Administration use all available diplomatic tools to reduce tensions, end the fighting, and restrain Azerbaijan from further offensive actions.”

Visiting #Artsakh this time last year, I was moved by the warmth & resilience of its people. Azerbaijan’s unprovoked attacks on Artsakh – including on Stepanakert, the capitol of 55K+ people, is unthinkable. My heart is with the brave Armenians fighting to protect their homeland.



Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI): I remain concerned by the escalating violence between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Last week, I co-sponsored a resolution urging Azerbaijan to adhere to a cease-fire, and signed a letter calling on the State Department to do the same.

I am disturbed by the escalating tension in Nagorno-Karabakh and I condemn the violence that has broken out in the region. As a member of the Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues I have called for a halt of U.S. security assistance to Azerbaijan. I now urge the State Department to help deescalate the situation and engage through the OSCE Minsk Group to bring about a peaceful settlement to this conflict.

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV): I condemn Azerbaijani attacks on Nagorno Karabakh and Turkey’s support for this aggression. The U.S. must lead diplomatic efforts through the OSCE Minsk Group and urge Turkey to stop sending arms and fighters to Azerbaijan.

Rep. Norma Torres (D-CA): I’m alarmed at the loss of life & escalating conflict in #Nagornokarabakh. Azerbaijan & Armenia leaders must de-escalate & save lives immediately. Outside actors like Turkey should stop exacerbating violence and disrupting the path towards peaceful negotiations.

Rep. Lori Trahan (D-MA): Azerbaijan and Turkish-backed forces continue to launch attacks targeting #Armenian families and civilians. U.S.-led diplomatic intervention has been key in ending violence in the Nagorno-Karabakh region in the past. It will be key in stopping it now.

The news of three consecutive days of Azerbaijani aggression in the Nagorno-Karabakh region is extremely troubling. Reports that Turkey is further fanning the flames of this conflict that has already killed dozens and wounded hundreds more is infuriating. The State Department must intervene in a serious way to save lives and put an immediate end to the violence.

Rep. David Trone (D-MD): I’m heartbroken to see the loss of life and destruction taking place in Nagorno-Karabakh amidst the current outbreak in violence. Developments such as external involvement of countries like Turkey, and reports of mercenaries joining the fighting, are both extremely worrying and unhelpful in moving toward a peaceful settlement.

I join my colleagues in calling on the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan to exercise restraint and to work proactively for de-escalation of the conflict. Ultimately, this long-running territorial dispute can only solved by negotiation, not violence. The people of Nagorno Karabakh deserve to know a future in which they feel secure in their homes and in their livelihoods.

I strongly urge Secretary Pompeo and the U.S. State Department to increase engagement as part of the Minsk Group to demonstrate American interest in healthy and productive negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Our voice should speak loudly for peace, and our actions should emphasize that serious commitment. If we allow external actors to put their thumb on the scale of the conflict, we risk long-term damage to the people of the region.