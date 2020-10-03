What do you do when everything feels futile?

When your day consists of emails and deadlines and “what’s for lunch” – but your countrymen are fighting for their lives in your homeland to protect what’s YOURS…

What do you do to reel in the rage? You heard your grandparents’ stories, you saw the tears in their eyes, you felt the pain in their voice…

100 years of demanding justice, 100 years of demanding recognition.

What if enough is enough?

What if you’re tired of the protests? What if you want more?

They tried to eradicate us once.

Now they’re doing it again.

My grandchildren will NOT chant “2020 never again!”

How do you control the anger?

You’re one click away from “screw this deadline – my people are under attack!”

“My brothers and sisters are at war, don’t you see?”

Do you pack up your bags and join them?

Your social media feed is exploding with content – you’re proud of our unity, our call to action.

You post, you donate, you learn, and you teach…

You fight.

But when you lay your head on your pillow at night, the thoughts swarm in –

Have you done enough?

You wake up the next morning and the knot in the pit of your stomach is still there.

More deaths, more buildings destroyed, more children forced out of their homes…

How do you take your dog for a walk and smile at your neighbor?

Somehow. You smile.

You find yourself standing under the clear sky – just you – and nature –

and peace.

Don’t your people deserve this peace?

No gunfire in the distance, no bombs shaking the earth…

Living and working and loving without the fear of being persecuted.

Is there a fight – more worth fighting?

How do you reconcile this burning desire to be on the front lines, alongside your people – with the reality – that you won’t?

Do you relent?

When everything feels futile.

Do you resign?

Or do you wake up the next morning –

and fight.