ARF-ER, AYF-ER Statement on Attack on Artsakh

The ARF-ER Central Committee and the AYF-YOARF Central Executive call on the United States and the international community to join us in condemning the latest Azeri aggression against the peaceful Armenian population of the Republic of Artsakh. This indiscriminate bombing exposes the complete disregard for human life by Azerbaijan. We fully support the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, and we stand with them against this challenge to their sovereignty and security.