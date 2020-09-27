ARF-ER, AYF-ER Statement on Attack on Artsakh

The ARF-ER Central Committee and the AYF-YOARF Central Executive call on the United States and the international community to join us in condemning the latest Azeri aggression against the peaceful Armenian population of the Republic of Artsakh. This indiscriminate bombing exposes the complete disregard for human life by Azerbaijan. We fully support the right of self-determination of the people of Artsakh, and we stand with them against this challenge to their sovereignty and security.
The ARF Eastern Region Central Committee’s headquarters is the Hairenik Building in Watertown, Mass. The ARF Eastern Region’s media and bookstore are also housed in this building, as are various other important Armenian community organizations. The ARF Eastern Region holds a convention annually and calls various consultative meetings and conferences throughout the year.
Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF’s objectives.
