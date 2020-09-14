HyeAid Lebanon Fundraising and Telethon a Major Success

LOS ANGELES, Calif.– The Pan-Armenian Council of the Western United States is immensely grateful to the Armenian-American community for its outpouring of generous support to the August 30th HyeAid Lebanon fundraising telethon under the theme of “One Nation, One Future.”
In a short four-week period and during a telethon that lasted for only three hours, an impressive total of $1,375,555.00 was pledged. To date, 85-percent of this amount has been received with the balance expected to arrive shortly. An initial transmittal of $500,000.00 has already been made to the special banking account that has been assigned by His Holiness Catholicos Aram I to be transferred to the Lebanese-Armenian Reconstruction Committee.
The total expenses incurred while realizing the fundraising – including social media advertising, technical and production support for the telethon, portal and credit card processing fees, and other telethon related charges – are $44,272.00. We recognize that this amount would have been far greater had it not been for the countless hours that our tireless community volunteers put into the effort. Their selfless dedication has been immensely inspirational and invaluable.
Our united community has risen once again, and once again has exhibited its vigilance and generosity for the greater good of our national priorities.
The Pan-Armenian Council shall continue to remain vigilant in support of all Armenians in need, wherever they may be and whenever the necessity warrants.
PAN ARMENIAN COUNCIL OF THE WESTERN UNITED STATES OF AMERICA
Armenian Assembly of America
Armenian Bar Association
Armenian Catholic Eparchy of Our Lady of Nareg of North America
Armenian Democratic Liberal Party, Western District
Armenian General Benevolent Union, Western District
Armenian Evangelical Union of North America
Armenian Missionary Association of America
Armenian National Committee of America, Western Region
Armenian Relief Society of Western USA
Armenian Revolutionary Federation of Western USA
Armenian Society of Los Angeles
Armenian Youth Association of California
Armenian Youth Federation of Western USA
Hamazkayin Armenian Educational and Cultural Society of the Western USA
Homenetmen Western USA
Iraqi Armenian Family Association of Los Angeles
Kessab Educational Association
Organization of Istanbul Armenians
Service Employees International Union Local 721 – Armenian Caucus
Southern California Armenian Democrats
Tekeyan Cultural Association
Unified Young Armenians
Western Diocese of the Armenian Church of North America
Western Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of America
Be the first to comment