ANC-Michigan Representatives Meet with Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence



WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich.– Representatives from the Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Michigan had a virtual meeting with Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence (MI-14) late last week to discuss the legislative priorities of the Armenian American community of Michigan.

ANC of MI chair Dzovinar Hamakorzian and member Lori Pilibosian were joined by Silva Sagherian, a constituent of Rep. Lawrence, as well as ANCA Eastern Region Executive Director Tamar Gregorian and ANCA Government Affairs Director Tereza Yerimyan to discuss US aid for Artsakh, the US-Artsakh Travel and Communication Resolution (H.Res.190), and the request to the Library of Congress to change the subject heading of “Armenian massacres” to “Armenian Genocide.”

“We had a very constructive meeting with Representative Lawrence. I appreciate her dedication and support of issues that concern the Armenian community living in the 14th Congressional district in Michigan. I want to thank the Congresswoman for her time and attention to the issues at hand, especially Artsakh’s safety. It was such an honor to meet with the Congresswoman. I look forward to working with her in the future,” said Hamakorzian.

“It was an honor to speak with Rep. Lawrence and hear her speak in support of the Armenian issues,” said Pilibosian. “It was interesting to listen to her questions and genuine interest in learning about Artsakh. As an active voter in her district, I am confident that she will continue to represent the Armenian community well.”