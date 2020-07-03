Shant Bajac releases first single “Dle Yaman”

Dle Yaman is an Armenian traditional tune discovered by Komitas. Due to its immense popularity, it became an iconic hymn of the Armenian Genocide.

The star-studded lineup also includes Lebanese music scene greats such as Vik Bajac (brother) on bass, Gio Najarian on drums and Tarek Skaikar on keyboards.

Shant Bajac started his musical journey with the Middle Eastern Thrash Metal pioneers Blaakyum at the age of 17, before moving on to travel the world with Lebanese and international artists, establishing himself as one of the Arab world’s most versatile musicians playing Rock, Metal, Blues, Funk, Pop and Oriental music.