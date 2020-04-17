Creative Armenia Announces $2,000 Self-Quarantine Challenge

Creative Armenia has announced a special edition of its creative challenge series, in partnership with Ucom, which will award a $2,000 top prize to the filmmaker, musician, writer, or artist who can capture the idea of “self-quarantine” in a single artwork. The work, to be titled “Self-Quarantine,” must be created in the place of the artist’s self-quarantine and submitted by May 15, 2020.

The challenge welcomes original and unpublished artworks across all fields. To participate, artists can submit a single photograph, a page of creative writing, an illustration, a short film or song (no longer than three minutes), or any other short-form creative work. There are no limitations regarding the style and genre of work. The only condition is to develop the artwork from the place of self-isolation.

The Self-Quarantine creative challenge is open to everyone. Applicants should submit their work via the application portal on the official website and fill in a short application form. The deadline for submission is 11:59 pm on May 15, 2020, Armenia time. Learn more about the Self-Quarantine creative challenge and apply at creativearmenia.org/self-quarantine.

The Self-Quarantine creative challenge is launched in partnership with Creative Armenia’s communications partner Ucom.