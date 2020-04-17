Creative Armenia Announces $2,000 Self-Quarantine Challenge

Artists from across all fields are welcome to submit a single artwork

April 17, 2020 at 1:35 pm Announcements 0

Creative Armenia has announced a special edition of its creative challenge series, in partnership with Ucom, which will award a $2,000 top prize to the filmmaker, musician, writer, or artist who can capture the idea of “self-quarantine” in a single artwork. The work, to be titled “Self-Quarantine,” must be created in the place of the artist’s self-quarantine and submitted by May 15, 2020.

The challenge welcomes original and unpublished artworks across all fields. To participate, artists can submit a single photograph, a page of creative writing, an illustration, a short film or song (no longer than three minutes), or any other short-form creative work. There are no limitations regarding the style and genre of work. The only condition is to develop the artwork from the place of self-isolation.

The Self-Quarantine creative challenge is open to everyone. Applicants should submit their work via the application portal on the official website and fill in a short application form. The deadline for submission is 11:59 pm on May 15, 2020, Armenia time. Learn more about the Self-Quarantine creative challenge and apply at creativearmenia.org/self-quarantine.

The Self-Quarantine creative challenge is launched in partnership with Creative Armenia’s communications partner Ucom.

Guest Contributor

Guest Contributor

Guest contributions to the Armenian Weekly are informative articles written and submitted by members of the community, which make up our community bulletin board.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*