Richard Martin “Dick” Kazanjian – an “Officer and a Gentle Man”

Richard Kazanjian died peacefully at his Burlington, Massachusetts home surrounded by his loving family and friends on February 29, 2020.

Born September 8, 1935 in Stoneham, Massachusetts to John and Victoria (Derderian) Kazanjian, Dick spent his youth in Watertown and Medford. After graduation from Tufts University in 1958, he proudly served as an Artillery officer in the United States Marine Corps, with service aboard ship and on land in several countries. Dick and his family lived in Winchester, Mass. for 52 years.

Dick leaves his loving wife of 57 years, Cynthia (Hintlian), son Rick of Chandler, AZ, daughter Andrea Krikorian and her husband Neil Krikorian, and his extraordinary grandsons Vaughan and Cole Krikorian of Tyngsboro, MA. He is also survived by brother-in-law Aram Hintlian and his wife Becky, sister-in-law Nancy Hintlian (Florida), and many nieces, nephews and great nieces. As the eldest of five children, he is predeceased by his brother John Kazanjian and survived by remaining siblings, Barbara Purks, (California), and Robert and Edward Kazanjian (Florida).

Devotion is a word that has best described Dick’s life, whether to his church, his family, or the community. Dick was a devoted member of the First Armenian Church of Belmont, serving as a past chairman of the Board of Trustees and church moderator for many years. After the 1988 earthquake in Armenia, Dick worked to raise money for the Armenian Children’s Milk Fund (Armenian Missionary Association) He was active in the Winchester community as a capital planning board and town meeting member. Dick was a dutiful Scottish Rite Mason after earlier reaching Master Councilor in the Medford DeMolay, and an Aleppo Shriner.

Dick was a past President of Medford Rotary and was recognized as a “Paul Harris Fellow” by Rotary International. He also served as a Board Member of the Medford Co-operative Bank.

Dick will be remembered as a true friend, for his kind and generous nature as well as his superb barbecue skills on display at numerous First Armenian Church and Holy Trinity Armenian Church bazaars, Men’s Clubs, and Sunday family dinners. He loved golf and played in many benefit golf outings. Dick adored his grandsons and was a ubiquitous presence at their sporting events and other activities, enjoying every minute of them.

Visiting hours at The First Armenian Church, 380 Concord Avenue Belmont, MA from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Thursday March 5. Funeral services will be held at the First Armenian Church at 11:00 AM. on Friday, March 6. Interment will be at the Wildwood Cemetery, 34 Palmer Street, Winchester, MA, immediately following funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, please kindly consider donations to the First Armenian Church of Belmont, 380 Concord Avenue, Belmont, MA and the Armenian Missionary Association /City of Smile (Children with Cancer), 31 W. Century Road, Paramus, NJ.