Armenian Youth Foundation Provides Technology Grant to St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School

WATERTOWN, Mass.—As a result of the generosity and support of the Armenian Youth Foundation, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) purchased additional Chromebooks recently. “The use of mobile devices in the classroom as an educational tool has been increasing in recent years,” said IT Manager Victor Ganjian.

Teachers and students frequently use regularly Chromebooks and iPads for research, project-based learning and peer collaboration. These devices typically run productivity-based applications such as Google Docs for Education, or grade appropriate educational applications in English and Armenian.

The Armenian Youth Foundation has been supportive of SSAES’ technology needs since 1988, when it first provided funds for a student computer lab. Since then, it has funded iPads, laptops, document cameras and newer computers for the lab on multiple occasions.

“We are very grateful to the Armenian Youth Foundation for understanding the benefits of the use of technology to improve student learning and accepting our grant request,” stated Principal Houry Boyamian.