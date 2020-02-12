Harry Setian: “You Do What You Can”

Harry Setian, a native of Indian Orchard and resident of nearby Wilbraham, was a patient some years at the respected Life Care Center of Wilbraham, a well-known rehabilitation facility. He “rehabbed” there after two knee operations.

Putting it mildly, he truly appreciated the care he received: “…the people were great…”, he recalls with fondness. This was his second sense of appreciation from the facility.

Prior to that many years ago, his mother—known in the community as “Degeen Maree”—was a patient.

He truly appreciated the care his mother received: “…the people were great…mom was well taken care of… many members of our community have been here…”, he recalls with his trademark little boy smile.

He reciprocated in appreciation for the good care his mother received and became a volunteer in many respects.

For some 30 years, he has donated his time and skills to help maintain the Life Care facility.

“Harry has built us wheelchair accessible ramps as well as outside planters that are used by patients and residents to grow vegetables and flowers, uplifting spirits,” explained Dennis Lopata, executive director of Life Care. “Over the years, he has also helped on numerous other projects to restore or repair our facility, including our gazebo, as well as manning the facility gift shop for many years with his wife Liz. If he sees something needs to be done, he does it.”

“You do what you can do,” Harry says, shyly.

Some of his time at Life Care is spent chatting with the patients, dropping into rooms to say “Hello.”

“A lot of people here don’t have anyone. We have to help,” he says.



There is also the Harry Setian of the Indian Orchard St Gregory’s Armenian church community.

In Armenian communities, there are volunteers and then there are volunteers.

Indian Orchard’s Harry Setian is in the category of volunteers.

The 84 year-old Wilbraham, Mass. resident grew up in Indian Orchard, active in all aspects of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) and a standout in the AYF Olympic pole vault competition.

Harry retired from the Springfield school system after many years as an industrial arts instructor. He built the home he shares with wife Elizabeth, the former Liz Sahagian, another former AYFer from Marlborough, Massachusetts.

For countless years, Harry has been an engine of the Indian Orchard community and its St. Gregory’s church: doing repairs, cooking at church picnics, moving tables after church for coffee hour, cleaning the grounds, clearing snow and repairing the church as needed. His volunteering is a full time job to maintain St. Gregory’s, the focus of the proud community.

“You do what you can” has always been Harry’s golden rule.

In respect to his 24/7 devotion, the community named the church hall after him.

This gesture reflects not only Harry’s devotion, but by extension the Setian family’s role in Indian Orchard over decades.

Liz also been active for many years, whether for the church or any of the organizations; son Bedros is the church deacon.

“Harry is a true Christian and has an abundance of good will and caring for his community family and fellow man,” said Rev. Bedros Shitilian of St. Gregory’s.

The unassuming gentleman from Indian Orchard is the consummate volunteer.

“You do what you can do…”, the quiet, shy gentleman states.

Well done, “Harry Set.”

You’ve done plenty…and plenty more.