Local Talents Shine at St. Stephen’s Armenian Saturday School Luncheon

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Over 150 community members gathered in the St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church hall on Sunday, January 26th for the St. Stephen’s Armenian Saturday School’s annual fundraiser luncheon.

The luncheon featured delicious ghavourma (shredded meat) prepared by the tireless members of the school’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO). Mayda Melkonian, the school’s principal of over 20 years, welcomed the attendees, including Rev. Fr. Antranig Baljian; she thanked everyone for their continuous support for the school that has played an integral role in local Armenian community life. For the past 83 years, St. Stephen’s students have been learning about the Armenian culture, learning and mastering the language, all while making lifelong friends.

About 20 students showcased their talents throughout the afternoon; there were pianists, a ballerina, a clarinetist, recitations of well-known Armenian poems, an Armenian skit by the third graders and several vocalists. The performers ranged from three to 18 years old, as well as an alumnus. Dr. Marina Margarian accompanied on piano. “Although we may have other commitments, it’s important to attend Saturday school to stay connected with our Armenian roots,” said 12th grader Rosealine Sarkissian.

Audience members joined in the performances during the singing of familiar Armenian songs. The children were also entertained with face painting and arts and crafts.