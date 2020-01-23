The following was submitted in response to a call for photographs to be featured online with Stepan Piligian’s column “The Answer is in the Mirror: Parents and Grandparents.”

This is me with my grandfather, Reverend Manasseh Shnorhokian, a Christian gentleman with a deep love for God and the Armenian people.

He founded the children’s magazine Badenagan Artsakank and served as editor of Chanaser while he taught history and later became principal of Beirut’s Armenian Evangelical Central High School.

My grandparents immigrated to the US in 1980 so that he could serve as pastor of The Church of the Martyrs in Worcester and then as interim Minister at the Evangelical Church of Montreal, Canada, and of Calvary Armenian Congregational Church of San Francisco. He retired from pastoral work in 1990 but continued to work on a part-time basis at the AMAA Library and Research Center publishing pamphlets and booklets on topics dealing with Armenian Evangelical history and Armenian national issues.

He was so proud of me for studying history and being active in many Armenian organizations.