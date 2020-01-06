Hairenik-Armenian Weekly Special Anniversary Issue Published

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The Hairenik and the Armenian Weekly joint, full-color magazine issue dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Hairenik and the 85th anniversary of the Armenian Weekly was published on Dec. 25, 2019.

The issue features research, analysis, op-eds and photographs by a host of former and current newspaper editors, longtime contributors and commentators.

Rupen Janbazian, former editor of the Armenian Weekly and current editor of Hamazkayin’s online cultural platform h-pem, served as the guest editor for the English portion of the magazine issue, alongside Armenian Weekly assistant editor Leeza Arakelian, who helped copy-edit the final product.

The commemorative magazine features an extensive history of the newspapers, including how they were first conceived and brought to life. The issue also highlights the personal memories and anecdotes of several former editors including Georgi Ann Oshagan, Muriel Parseghian and Antranig Karbarian.

“We hope to transport readers to 1899 to tell the story of how the Hairenik was born and how it has stood the test of time,” said Janbazian. “Through this magazine, we will provide readers with insight into the history of our newspapers, but also start important conversations about their futures,” added Janbazian.

The PDF version of the magazine’s English section will be made available online in the coming weeks.