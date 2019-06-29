St. Stephen’s Student Wins George Lenchner Award

Vartan Arakelian

WATERTOWN, Mass.—St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is very proud to announce that 11 year old graduate Vartan Arakelian won the George Lenchner Award for a Perfect Score in the 2019 International Mathematical Olympiad. Arakelian was also the winner of the Gold Pin in the Elementary Division.

In the optional Middle School Division contest—designed for seventh and eighth graders—Arakelian won the Silver Pin.

Arakelian was among 108,723 students worldwide to participate in this International Mathematical Olympiad.

St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School

Founded in 1984, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is a private pre-kindergarten through grade five school dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. St. Stephen’s is fully accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE), which has commended the school for “creating an environment where all the students love to read and appear committed to academic excellence."

