St. Stephen’s Student Wins George Lenchner Award

WATERTOWN, Mass.—St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is very proud to announce that 11 year old graduate Vartan Arakelian won the George Lenchner Award for a Perfect Score in the 2019 International Mathematical Olympiad. Arakelian was also the winner of the Gold Pin in the Elementary Division.

In the optional Middle School Division contest—designed for seventh and eighth graders—Arakelian won the Silver Pin.

Arakelian was among 108,723 students worldwide to participate in this International Mathematical Olympiad.