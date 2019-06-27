Hard Work Pays Off

By Tavit Hardy

Chicago “Ararat” Chapter

Throughout history, people have pushed themselves to the extreme. Whether training for a school team or the AYF Olympics, the smallest thing can make the biggest difference. Many races have been lost in the final few seconds because the leader thought they had won and slowed down only to be passed over at the last second. There is a reason all famous athletes achieve greatness. I believe the answer is in two words – HARD WORK.

Hard work, in my opinion, is the reason survival has been achieved, scientific discoveries have been made, and records have been annihilated. By knowing if someone will give it 100 percent or not, it separates the people with potential from those who will not improve as drastically. In the book The Power of One, the main character, Peekay, dreams to be the welterweight champion of the world. He tries to become it by giving it all he has with himself as his motivator. The only person who can truly motivate you is YOU.

In sports, education and the workplace, a strong work ethic is an important part of building the foundation for the endurance it takes to have a successful future.

Olympics is a great example of working hard for yourself – and the good of the whole. Sure, walking instead of running when your chapter coach asks for laps isn’t a crime, but Olympics is a test of achieving personal bests and goals and strengthening teamwork. The only way to become prosperous in general – in life – is through hard work.

In AYF, it’s all about the team and helping your team capture points and earn the right to greatness. The key to becoming successful in life is through hard work. Even if I feel that I can’t keep going, I just tell myself to do just one more, and with that, I can power through the pain and feel proud of my hard work.