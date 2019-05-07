ANC Georgia Leads Genocide Commemoration at State Capitol

ATLANTA, Ga – The Armenian National Committee of Georgia commemorated the 104th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide at the Georgia State Capitol on April 24, 2019. ANC Georgia’s Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day Chair Dr. Vardoui Agasarkisian-Jinian coordinated the event. She welcomed Atlanta’s Chief of Police Honorable Eldrin Bell who began with an invocation commemorating the suffering of the Armenian people and prayed for the safety of Armenia and Armenians worldwide and for similar atrocities to never happen again.



During his remarks, Dr. Sarkis Agasarkisian, the chair of ANC Georgia, commended the state’s public officials for being outspoken on the Armenian Genocide and not bending to Turkey’s gag rule on the US. “As a nation, we must support passage of the Armenian Genocide Resolution because the denial will empower the enemy and lead to a much greater evil,” said Dr. Agasarkisian. “The US government has no reason to fear loss of Turkey as a strategic ally, because they have proven themselves to not be an ally, but rather an enemy.”

Then, Emory University associate professor and the granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivors Dr. Juliette Stepanian-Apkarian spoke about the fact that several human and civil right advocates are members of the Georgia community and that the work of these advocates to obtain universal recognition will highly contribute toward promotion and protection of human rights worldwide.

Judge Thelma Wyatt Cummings Moore, an honorable member of ANC Georgia, stressed the importance of remembering the atrocities. “Let us renew our commitment never to forget the horror and barbarism of this event,” she said. “We must remember, we must speak out and we must teach the next generation about the systematic persecution and murder of millions of Armenians by the Ottoman government. As Americans we are blessed with freedom and security, but that blessing brings with it an important responsibility.”

Judge Moore stressed that by commemorating the Armenian Genocide, “we renew our commitment always to fight for human dignity and freedom. We send a message to the world never to allow genocide to be perpetrated again. Even as we remember the tragedy and honor the dead, we also honor the living.” She continued, “out of ashes of their history, Armenians all across the world have clung to their identity and have prospered in new communities and I am so very happy to be an honorary member of the Armenian National Committee.” She concluded, “Our state of Georgia is fortunate to be home to a vibrant Armenian American community. My dear friends, Georgia is richer because of your presence and activism.”

Several resolutions and letters were also presented. Georgia State House Resolution 145, which was read by Representatives Debra Bazemore and Roger Bruce, honoring the victims of the Armenian Genocide from 1915-1923. Nathan Watson-Mushegian, an ANC Georgia member, read the Honorable Senator Donzella James’ Nagorno Karabakh Republic Resolution, which recognizes the independence of Artsakh. William Sanders, the Chief Investigator of the Solicitor General’s office, read Congressman John Lewis’ letter of sympathy honoring the 1.5 million Armenians massacred during the Armenian Genocide. Honorable City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond presented the Atlanta City Council’s proclamation in observance of Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day. Councilman Bond commended the Armenian community of Georgia for its dedication in remembering the victims of the Armenian Genocide on behalf of the entire Atlanta City Council. Former Atlanta City Mayor Bill Campbell also read a letter on behalf of current Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in recognition and sympathy. Mayor Campbell stated that Atlanta is proud to join ANC Georgia in commemorating the 104th anniversary and saluted the ANC’s continued efforts to promote acceptance while fostering a deeper understanding of the Armenian Genocide.

Additional photos and video are available on the ANC of Georgia Facebook page. Video from the commemoration is available on the ANCA YouTube Channel.