St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School Students Participate in 104th State House Commemoration

BOSTON, Mass. — On April 12, fourth and fifth graders from St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School participated in the 104th anniversary commemoration of the Armenian Genocide at the Massachusetts State House. They were invited to perform both the Armenian and US national anthems. After the commemoration, the students met with Governor Charlie Baker (R-MA) and keynote speaker, Dr. Nubar Afeyan.
Founded in 1984, St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is a private pre-kindergarten through grade five school dedicated to educational excellence in an environment rich in Armenian culture. St. Stephen’s is fully accredited by the Association of Independent Schools in New England (AISNE), which has commended the school for “creating an environment where all the students love to read and appear committed to academic excellence."
Latest posts by St. Stephen's Armenian Elementary School (see all)
Be the first to comment