St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School announces exciting Summer Camp for 2024

Watertown, MA – St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (SSAES) is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated Summer Camp scheduled to take place from July 1st to July 26th, 2024. The SSAES Summer Camp is designed to provide students with enriching experiences, educational opportunities and memorable adventures during the summer break.

Designed for children ages 2.9 years through first grade students as of 2023-2024 school year, the SSAES Summer Camp weaves Armenian language through the day to reinforce and practice Armenian language skills. The SSAES Summer Camp offers a diverse range of activities including science experiments, arts & crafts, music & movement, indoor and outdoor activities, story time, water play and more! Parents can enroll their children for one week or more. The goal of the SSAES Summer Camp is to inspire curiosity, foster creativity and promote personal growth among participants with fun experiences.

“We are excited to offer another enriching and engaging Summer Camp that combines academic enrichment with fun and memorable experiences for our students,” said Dr. Palandjian, Head of School of SSAES. “Our goal is to create a stimulating and supportive environment where students can learn, grow and make lasting memories during the summer months.” SSAES Preschool Director Mrs. Maral Orchanian reflected on previous participants’ experiences: “Over the years, we’ve seen children who initially sign up for one week have so much fun that they end up signing up for additional weeks, if space is available.”

Registration for the St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School Summer Program is now open. Interested parents and guardians are encouraged to contact the school. For preschool, please call Mrs. Maral Orchanian at 617-923-0501, and elementary, Mrs. Lilith Bazarbachian at 617-926-6979.

The mission of St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School is to provide a high-quality education, within a bilingual and bicultural environment. The school works to instill students with a sense of intellectual curiosity and inspire them to become active members in both the Armenian and broader communities throughout the world.