Everegsis Armenian Society Gathers in New Jersey

On November 10, 2018, over 60 people of all ages filled spacious Mado’s Restaurant in River Edge, NJ to participate in a joyous gathering of the Evereg-Fenesse Educational Society (EFES). After prayer, folks shared a lavish Middle Eastern lunch, rich with three hours of lively conversations. Many enjoyed the large screen, displaying old photos and videos of past EFES gatherings, including the dancing and smiles of elder family members who are no longer with us.

This Society was formed in 1879 in the villages of Evereg and Fenesse in Kayseri Province in Turkey. Its mission—to advance the education of its members—has continued for 139 years, celebrating the survival of this close-knit group. This year, seven local EFES students received a scholarship with donations from members. This gathering was hosted by a team headed by Nanette Hachadourian. Plans are underway for the next local gathering in 2019. For any details, contact Nanette at nononina@aol.com.