Sadly lately there has been an increase in postings and articles in Armenian social media online and print sites criticizing the past and present activities of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF).

Since its formation in 1890 and to this day the ARF has been criticized, ridiculed and put down by some people who make it their priority to do so.

I am not going to list the allegations or comment on whether they are true or false. Suffice it to say, the ARF has made mistakes in the past and mistakes are still happening.

Yet in spite of all political hurdles, the ARF in the Armenian Diaspora fought for the survival of our Homeland. The point I’m trying to make is this: Only those who do something make mistakes. Meanwhile others sit by idly and take joy and pride in criticizing.

Since its formation and to this day the ARF has and continues to work for and secure the survival of our Homeland and our Republic of Artsakh, against all known and unknown forces who are working to wipe them off of the map of this world.

I know I will be crucified for saying it, but I don’t care. When I have something to say, I say it.

I have said it often in the past and I feel compelled to say it again: If it weren’t for the ARF and our first Republic, we would not have had an Armenia today.

During the 70 years of Communist regime in Armenia, the ARF was the only Armenian political party proudly flying our beloved Yerakuyn [tri-colored] flag on Churches, schools, community centers and other organizations under its umbrella in the Armenian Diaspora all around the world, while others shied away and criticized every chance they got.

Furthermore, the ARF has been and still is the most active Armenian political party in fighting for and demanding recognition of the Armenian Genocide. It is also the only Armenian political party that is fully active, flourishing and growing up in stature and numbers, while the other Armenian parties and organizations are shrinking to the point of non-existence.

If the ARF and its doctrine and ideology are wrong, then why have its supporters continued to increase worldwide? Why? Because of the confidence in the ARF and its leaders. Not all Armenians are party members, but most support the ARF.

The ARF leaders must be doing what is right for the community, and they have most of the community’s support, otherwise its institutions would have disappeared just like the others. In my hometown of Toronto, for example, in the past few years, we have seen the closure of the AGBU school and just now in October 2018, we heard the AGBU center is up for sale.

Leaders make mistakes. Leaders come and go. But the ARF is and will always be there long after we are gone.

In conclusion I would like to share with you a true statement made by a friend: “The ARF has done and continues to do well in the Diaspora. However, the sad reality is that it is not doing well in Armenia. Hopefully they will do what is right and recover their standing in Armenia.”