New Paths-Bridging Armenian Women to Host Book Launch: ‘The Business Caring Formula’

New Paths Bridging Armenian Women is proud to host the launch of the book The Business Caring Formula by Emma Arakelyan on Friday, November 16, 2018 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at Tufts University’s Alumni Lounge (40 Talbot Avenue, Medford, Mass.).

The event is free and open to the public with light refreshments provided by Prelude Bakery of Newton, Mass., after the program. To RSVP email: newpathsinfo@gmail.com as seating is limited. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the author and ask questions about the book.

Arakelyan is Managing Director of Open Mind Productions, CEO and Co-Founder of Orion Worldwide Innovations and Adjunct Professor at New York University. The newly released book focuses on leadership and how to navigate, succeed and make an impact in the world of international business. The Business Caring Formula was written for college students, managers, CEOs, entrepreneurs and individuals who are in leadership positions in the private and public sectors, providing you with the formula to succeed during any stage of your life.

New Paths-Bridging Armenian Women, based in Massachusetts, is an online platform on social media with members worldwide. It promotes educational resources, inspirational themed success stories and fosters an inclusive environment for women of Armenian heritage, supporting each other in our daily lives, empowering each other in our professional lives and together, creating a positive impact in our communities. For more information about the event and NPBAW please email: newpathsinfo@gmail.com.

