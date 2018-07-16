REV. FR. DAJAD DAVIDIAN (1934-2018)

St. James Armenian Church of Cambridge, Mass. recently sent out the following announcement:

It is with a deep sense of loss and sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our former Pastor, Rev. Fr. Dajad Davidian, who entered his eternal rest on July 14, 2018. Fr. Dajad faithfully served as Pastor of St. James Armenian Church from 1969-1999. He served our parish with great faith, love, zeal and devotion for 30 years. Fr. Dajad was a dedicated priest, gifted homilist, and loyal leader. He had an ability to connect with faithful of all ages with his charismatic personality, warm smile, and love for others. He touched the lives of countless parishioners and friends of St. James, always proclaiming, without reservation, the importance of God and the Armenian Church in our lives.

Fr. Dajad, whose baptismal name before his ordination to the Order of the Holy Priesthood was Arthur, was the beloved husband of the late Yeretzgin Rosemarie (Abrahamian) Davidian, who herself was a treasured Yeretzgin of our parish. He was the devoted father of Ari Davidian, Susan and her husband Joseph Ferro III, and Raymond A. Davidian and his wife Seta. He was the proud and loving grandfather of Nicholas, Grayce, Gregory and Nairi. He was the brother of Raymond Davidian and Albert Davidian and his wife Patty, and uncle of Lori Kashgegian and her husband Mark, and of Sara, Paul and Angela Davidian. Fr. Dajad is also survived by many loving family, friends, and parishioners.

Fr. Dajad was born in Worcester, Mass. in 1934. He attended the Theological Seminary of the Armenian Catholicosate in Cilicia, through the arrangement of then-Primate Archbishop Tiran Nersoyan, from 1952-1955. In 1957, Archbishop Mampre Calfayan ordained him as a deacon. Upon his return to America, he continued his education at the General Theological Seminary in New York City, graduating in 1958. He served as a pastoral assistant at the Holy Cross Church in New York City and in 1958, was assigned as deacon-in-charge at the Armenian Church of Bergen County.

Almost sixty years ago, on July 17, 1960, Fr. Dajad was ordained a priest by Archbishop Sion Manoogian in Worcester. Additionally, he was appointed Executive Secretary of the Armenian Church Youth Organization of America and Editor of The Armenian Guardian. He was appointed to the staff of St. Nersess Armenian Seminary in 1962 and became the Pastor of St. Mesrob Armenian Church of Racine, Wis.

In 1969, Fr. Dajad was assigned as Pastor of our St. James parish, where he faithfully served until his retirement in 1999. “Retirement” for Fr. Dajad, however, only meant the beginning of a new chapter in his ministry, as he began to spend most of his time in Armenia, where he was actively engaged in preaching, teaching, and organizing new parishes in our homeland. He also organized and directed youth groups in Armenia, performed pastoral ministry with the poor, handicapped and elderly, and conducted Christian preaching and education.

Beyond our parish, he served on the Diocesan Council of the Eastern Diocese from 1967-1977 and 1993-2001, serving as its vice-chair and secretary, and was elected as a delegate of the Eastern Diocese to the National Ecclesiastical Assembly in Holy Etchmiadzin. He has also served on the Board of Directors of St. Nersess Seminary, and has been involved in extensive ecumenical activities.

Fr. Dajad’s leadership, influence and love deeply touched our St. James parish, the Armenian Church, and the greater community. The seeds of faith that he planted throughout his decades of ministry will continue to grow and flourish. He will be missed.

Arrangements for the funeral services for Fr. Dajad are as follows:

VISITING HOURS

Thursday, July 19, 2018

4–8 p.m.

Dahn Gark Wake Service: 7 p.m.

V. Rev. Fr. Daniel Findikyan, Primate, presiding, with the participation of our former Primate Abp. Khajag Barsamian and Armenian clergy.

St. James Armenian Church

465 Mount Auburn St.

Watertown, Mass.

DIVINE LITURGY AND FINAL ANOINTING

Friday, July 20, 2018

10 a.m.

V. Rev. Fr. Daniel Findikyan, Primate, presiding, with the participation of our former Primate Abp. Khajag Barsamian and Armenian clergy.

St. James Armenian Church

465 Mount Auburn St.

Watertown, Mass.

INTERMENT

Ridgelawn Cemetery

Watertown, Mass.

At the request of the family, please refrain from sending flowers.

IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, PLEASE SEND DONATIONS TO

St. James Armenian Church

Memo: In memory of Fr. Dajad Davidian

Mail to: St. James Armenian Church

465 Mt. Auburn Street, Watertown Mass. 02472

Armenia Tree Project

Memo: In memory of Fr. Dajad Davidian

Mail to: Armenia Tree Project

400 West Cummings Park, Suite 3900, Woburn, Mass. 01801