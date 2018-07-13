YEREVAN–In a cabinet meeting on July 6, PM Nikol Pashinyan announced that members of the Armenian government have switched from using Apple laptops to Armenia-manufactured ones

Pashinyan recalled that the development of information technology is one of the priorities of the government. The Prime Minister expressed hope that other government agencies and the National Assembly will follow suit. Days later, the government made another announcement, that it would be using eco-pens made from recycled paper.

“It is very important for our country to develop domestic production. We should all give preference to Armenia-made products. As you see, there are such opportunities,” Pashinyan said. He also urged citizens to give preference to goods of Armenian origin when making purchases, “This is both pleasant and profitable, and increases the possibilities of local production and producers,” Pashinyan said.

The ArmTabs and ecopens are manufactured by Technology and Science Dynamics (TSD), a company that entered the Armenian market in 2013 with the first Armenian tablet ArmTab and the first Armenian smartphone ArmPhone. Later, the company registered with the Free Economic Zone and started production of devices not only for local but also foreign markets. According to preliminary data, investments in the production of Armenian tablets amounted to more than $3 million.

