‘State on the Last Piece of Land’ Screened in Watertown in Celebration of First Republic’s Centennial

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)— The screening of the film, “State on the Last Piece of Land” took place on May 31 at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) of Watertown. The film, which was produced by Armenia’s Yerkir Media and was translated into English and dubbed by the local Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society Boston chapter, presents the tumultuous first two months of Armenia’s statehood in 1918—a period when the newly-created republic faced several political, economic, and social problems.

During that time, every effort was exerted—under the most unimaginably difficult circumstances—to ensure the establishment of true democracy in the new state. Prior to the film’s screening, several documents from the First Republic’s archives, which exhibit the tremendous work of the leadership of short-lived state, was displayed to the public for the first time, including Armenia’s declaration of independence from May 1918.

The screening was introduced by Hamazkayin Boston executive member unger Vazrik Chiloyan, whose remarks focused on the importance of independence and made connections between the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia to the Artsakh Liberation Movement and the latest developments in Armenia. “May 28 [1918] is so much more than a memory of the past. It is a continued commitment to our people’s future,” Chiloyan said in Armenian.

Following the film screening, members of the local Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Greater Boston “Nejdeh” chapter and Homenetmen Boston chapter presented two songs dedicated to the First Republic: “Sardarabad” and “Kaj Dro.”