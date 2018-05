YEREVAN—The body of Armenian Army serviceman Artur Gasparyan (b. 1998) with a gunshot wound to his head, was discovered on Friday at around 1:10 a.m.

According to the Armenia’s Ministry of Defense, the soldier was found dead at a northeastern military base. The ministry also announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident and expressed its condolences to the deceased serviceman’s family members, loved ones, and fellow soldiers.