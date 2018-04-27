Hamazkayin Boston’s Screening of ‘State on the Last Piece of Land’ to Kick Off Armenia Centennial Events

WATERTOWN, Mass. (A.W.)—Through a collaboration of multiple community organizations, the Greater Boston community will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Republic from May 4-6, with a weekend filled with film, music, and dance.

The series of events will begin on Friday, May 4, with a screening of the film, “State on the Last Piece of Land,” at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC – 47 Nichols Ave. Watertown, Mass.).

The film, which was produced by Armenia’s Yerkir Media, was translated into English and dubbed by the local Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Society Boston chapter.

“This film presents the tumultuous first two months of Armenia’s statehood in 1918—a period when the newly-created republic faced several political, economic, and social problems,” the Hamazkayin Boston executive committee told the Armenian Weekly. “During that time, every effort was exerted—under the most unimaginably difficult circumstances—to ensure the establishment of true democracy in the new state.”

Prior to the film’s screening, several documents from the First Republic’s archives, which exhibit the tremendous work of the leadership of short-lived state, will be displayed to the public for the first time. Historian and archivist Yervant Pamboukian from Lebanon will also present a brief introduction to his work with the first Republic archives and about his upcoming volume on statesman Aram Manoukian’s never-before-published letters.

Members of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF-YOARF) Greater Boston Junior chapter will also present two songs after the screening.

Doors to the May 4 event open at 7:30 p.m. and the program starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.