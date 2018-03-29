Boston Community to Celebrate Centennial of Armenian Republic with Three Days of Events

BOSTON—Through a collaboration of multiple community organizations, the Greater Boston community will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Armenian Republic from May 4-6, with a weekend filled with film, music, and dance.

One hundred years ago, the Armenian National Council declared independence, self-autonomy, and sovereignty with the establishment of the first Armenian Republic, which was the first semblance of statehood for the Armenian people since the fall of the Kingdom of Cilicia.

The declaration was made on May 30, 1918 (retroactive to May 28) and the day remains of paramount importance to the Armenian people in symbolizing liberation, democracy, and self-determination after five centuries under foreign occupation. A century on, the Armenian Republic remains resilient and resolute and it is crucial to celebrate the heroics of yesterday in remembering our past to help us collectively shape our future.

The month of May reminds the Armenian people time and time again, that despite enduring foreign occupation for centuries the Armenian nation stood firm in its beliefs and never lost hope in what seemed like a hopeless battle. The month of May proves to the world that the Armenian people will no longer stand as victims to the ideologies that have victimized them for so long. The month of May has become the beacon of light that has guided the Armenians through the darkness of April.

Join the Greater Boston Armenian community in celebrating not only a surviving Armenia, but a thriving Armenia.

The series of events will begin on Friday, May 4, with a screening of the film, “State of the Last Piece of Land,” at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC – 47 Nichols Ave. Watertown, Mass. ). Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the program starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, May 5, there will be a dance with entertainment all the way from Armenia, as stars Ruben Sasunci and Gohar Hovhannisyan will be in Boston together for the first time! The dance will be at the ACEC at 8 p.m. General admission is $50 and $25 for those 24 and younger. For tickets please call Saro Sakaian (617) 458-9678, or Varant Chiloyan (617) 852- 7226.

The weekend will culminate a concert at Arlington High School (869 Massachusetts Ave. Arlington, Mass. ). The concert will feature Yeghishe Manucharyan, Victoria Avetisyan, Ruben Sasunci, Gohar Hovhannisyan, and the Sayat Nova Dance Company of Boston. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and the concert with start at 5:30 p.m. For tickets please visit itsmyseat.com/sunday or call Kevork Abdalian at (617) 538-6788.

Please join in celebrating a prosperous and prominent Armenia, which has been able to lay the foundation to many more victories and triumphs of our glorious nation.