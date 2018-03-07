A Call to Lebanese-Armenians

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee of the Eastern United States issued the following statement on March 7, calling on Lebanese-Armenians living in the U.S. to participate in the upcoming Lebanese parliamentary elections.

***

Lebanon’s parliamentary elections will take place on May 6, 2018. Once again, the Armenian community in Lebanon needs our support.

As was the case in 2009, in May 2018, our fellow compatriots will have the chance to travel to Lebanon to vote for our candidates who will defend our interests.

In order to be eligible to vote, it is essential to renew your existing passport or to apply for a passport renewal.

The Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee, Eastern U.S. is ready to assist you in validating your passport and making travel arrangements to and from Lebanon.

Please contact your Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee representative or the Elections Office directly by phone or e-mail:

Phone: 781-492-4277

E-mail: lebvote2018@gmail.com

Due to time constraints, it is necessary to have your passports renewed and tickets purchased as soon as possible. Please do not hesitate and contact us today!

Sincerely,

The Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee,

Eastern U.S.