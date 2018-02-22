Congressman Adam Schiff Publishes Statement on 30th Anniversary of Artsakh Liberation Movement

LOS ANGELES—Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) released on Feb. 21 the following statement on the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement.

I would like to congratulate the people of Artsakh on the 30th anniversary of the Artsakh Liberation Movement.

Thirty years ago, in Feb. 1988, the people of Artsakh courageously raised their voices for freedom, and against Soviet communism, tyranny, and ethnic intolerance. They peacefully demanded to reunite the region with Armenia. This was met with assault, torture, and murder of innocent Armenians by Azerbaijani mobs in several cities, including Sumgait and Baku.

While Artsakh’s path forward has not been easy, the trials of the past did not break the peoples’ determination. The tragedy of Sumgait as well as other Azerbaijani cities 30 years ago, proved the righteousness of Artsakh’s choice to survive and preserve its identity by establishing a sovereign democracy.

I will continue to support and stand with the people of Artsakh in their fight towards recognition on the global stage, and I commend the people of Artsakh as they exercise their commitment to democratic values, and pursue freedom and self-determination in the face of constant threats from Azerbaijan.

I join you on this momentous occasion, and I look forward to the day when Artsakh will achieve the recognition it deserves among all nations.