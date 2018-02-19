Serj Tankian, Creative Armenia Announce ‘7 Notes Music Challenge’ Winners

YEREVAN—Serj Tankian and Creative Armenia have announced the winners of the “7 Notes Music Challenge.” Alpha Lighting System (Mexico) and Mariam Petrosian (Armenia) will share the $5,000 prize.

Alam Hernández, Joshua San Martín, Jaco Jácome, and JG Hernández are the minds behind Alpha Lighting System. In “life.exe,” the band takes listeners on a complex musical epic journey of progressive rock with some jazz influences. “The most amazing progressive melody I’ve ever heard,” Tankian said about the song.

The second winner is Mariam Petrosian—an Armenian singer and songwriter. The London College of Music graduate’s “Here I Come,” is a powerful and resonant lyrical piece. “A consistently beautiful song that doesn’t fade,” said Tankian.

The winners were chosen by System of a Down bassist Shavo Odadjian; Capital Cities star Sebu Simonian; jazz phenom and composer Tigran Hamasyan; Honored Artist of the Republic of Armenia Vahagn Hayrapetyan; professor and Founding Dean of the UCLA Herb Alpert School of Music, Judith Smith; and the iconic rock star and challenger himself—Serj Tankian.

The winning songs, as well as 500 selected compositions from thousands of submissions can be heard at 7NotesExperiment.com.