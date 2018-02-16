Eight California Educators to Be Honored with Armenian Genocide Education Award

LOS ANGELES—The Armenian National Committee-Western Region (ANCA-WR) Education Committee recently announced that it will be recognizing eight recipients, from various California public school districts, and presenting them with the Armenian Genocide Education Award.

The educators will be recognized on Feb. 24, at the Second ANCA-WR Armenian Genocide Education Luncheon, being held at De Luxe Banquet Hall in Burbank, Calif.

“On behalf of the ANCA-WR Education Committee I thank and congratulate all those who took the time to nominate outstanding educators. We were overwhelmed by the number of nominations and say with pride that each nomination was unique and deserving. We extend our congratulations and gratitude to the 2018 honorees of this prestigious award. The Committee was moved to tears with the work many of our awardees do, as they teach their students the true story of the Armenian Genocide. We consider the honorees as education heroes or our time,” noted Alice Petrossian, ANCA-WR Education Committee Chair.

The following educators will be honored: Alicia Gorecki, Pasadena High School, PUSD; Amber McLeod, Crescenta Valley High School, GUSD; David Wright, Selma High School, SUSD; Evelyn Seubert, Cleveland Charter High School, LAUSD; Ian McFeat, La Cañada High School, LCUSD; Reiner Kolodinski, Glendale High School, GUSD; Sandra Garcia, Theodore Roosevelt Middle School, GUSD; and Sean Mispagel, La Cañada High School, LCUSD.

“The nominations continue to impress and gratitude is expressed to all who take the time to nominate outstanding educators. These educators were selected for their exemplary leadership in their school communities, authenticity and creativity in their lesson plans, while also empowering their students to apply in depth research on the specific topics within the context of the Armenian Genocide,” read a part of the statement released by the committee.

“On behalf of the Education Committee, we are honored to recognize these outstanding educators who have chosen to honor the memory of those who have perished and survived the Armenian Genocide by teaching the historical truths and lessons learned in ways that are powerful and impactful in their schools and classrooms despite challenges and fears they may face,” noted Sedda Antekelian, the Luncheon Committee Chair.

The ANCA-WR Education Committee also announced that this year, ABC7 Eyewitness News general assignment reporter Veronica Miracle will be the Mistress of Ceremonies at the event. Miracle joined the ABC7 Eyewitness News team in Aug. 2017 after spending three years at ABC30 in Fresno, Calif., as a weekend anchor and reporter.

In Fresno, a series of her reports helped free a woman from jail after she was wrongfully accused of crimes she didn’t commit. Miracle is also currently a student, expected to graduate in 2018 from Syracuse University with a master’s degree in journalism innovation.

Miracle was born in Osaka, Japan, where most of her family lives today. She is conversationally fluent in Japanese. She is excited to participate in the Second Annual Armenian Genocide Education Luncheon and to honor the eleven extraordinary California public school educators.

“We are thrilled to have Ms. Veronica Miracle of ABC7 Eyewitness News join us as Mistress of Ceremonies at the Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon this year. Her participation demonstrates the commitment that ABC7 has made to Armenian Genocide awareness and exposure. We also look forward to having many other media outlets join us on this occasion to honor a distinguished group of educators, who have gone above and beyond in implementing Armenian Genocide curriculum,” stated Laura Michael, ANCA-WR Education Committee member.

Last week, the ANCA-WR Education Committee announced that it will be celebrating three distinguished California educators of Armenian descent. These honorees, Ms. Vivian Ekchian, Interim Superintendent of LAUSD and Ms. Taline Krikorian Arsenian, President of the Glendale Teachers Association, will be presented with the Zaruhy “Sara” Chitjian Armenian Genocide Education Award, while the Armenian Genocide Legacy Award will be presented to Dr. Kay Mouradian.

The Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon is open to all who want to show their appreciation, celebrate and honor educators for their dedication to teaching about the Armenian Genocide. Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available online at ANCAWR.org/luncheonrsvp. Please note the event sold out last year and will most likely sell out this year.

For additional information, visit ANCAWR.org/luncheon or call (818) 500-1918.

The ANCA-WR Region is the largest and most influential Armenian American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian American community on a broad range of issues.