Another Artsakh Soldier Killed by Azerbaijani Fire

STEPANAKERT, Artsakh (A.W.)—Artsakh Army serviceman Hayk Kalantaryan (b. 1998) was killed by Azerbaijani fire on Feb. 7.

According to the Artsakh Defense Ministry, the soldier was fatally wounded at an Artsakh Army military unit at around 1:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry announced that an investigation has been launched into the incident. It also expressed its grief and offered condolences to the soldier’s family, loved ones, and fellow servicemen.

Kalantaryan’s death comes exactly a month after another Artsakh serviceman—Vatche Chilingaryan— was killed by Azerbaijani sniper fire, on Jan. 7. Chilingaryan, who was also born in 1998, was killed at around 1:30 p.m. at an Artsakh Army military unit.