Thousands Gather in Istanbul to Remember Hrant Dink and Demand Answers

ISTANBUL (A.W.)—Thousands gathered outside the former Istanbul office of the bilingual Turkish-Armenian Agos newspaper in the city’s Şişli district today to commemorate slain Armenian journalist Hrant Dink on the 11th anniversary of his assassination.

Dink was assassinated on Jan. 19, 2007, outside of his office. Since then, tens of thousands have gathered every year on Jan. 19 to hold a commemoration event and to demand answers from Turkish authorities regarding his death.

According to reports, placards reading “Justice for Hrant,” “We are all Hrant,” “We are here, Ahparig [little brother],” and other slogans in Turkish and Armenian were held by demonstrators. Reports also indicate that officers closed off streets leading to the office building and allowed those wishing to join the commemoration only after they were subjected to a brief security check.

The Armenian Weekly will be providing additional coverage of the commemoration shortly.