Homenetmen Eastern U.S. Regional Executive Holds First ‘Liakoumar’ of Fiscal Year

WATERTOWN, Mass.—The newly elected Homenetmen Eastern United States Regional Executive held its first liakoumar (plenary session of the full executive) Dec. 16-17 in New York.

On the first day of the meeting, the executive met with His Eminence Archbishop Oshagan Choloyan, Prelate of the Prelacy of the Armenian Apostolic Church of the Eastern U.S., to ask for his blessing of the organization and for all activities across the region. The executive shared with His Eminence plans for the celebration of the organization’s 100th anniversary, as well as the upcoming Pan-Homenetmen Scout Jamboree in Armenia. Honoring the Srpazan’s dedication to leadership across the Eastern U.S., the Regional Executive presented a plaque honoring the 50th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood.

Throughout the weekend, the executive also individually met with the New York and New Jersey chapter executives. During those meetings, the executive shared its vision and strategy for the upcoming two-year term. Discussions were held about preparations for the Scouting World Jamboree, the 2018 Eastern Region Navasartian games in July, the 100th anniversary of the organization, and various regional committee duties and goals.

The Central Executive representative to the Eastern region, yeghpayr Hratch Mesrobian, also attended the meeting with the Regional Executive, and gave insight on the worldwide initiatives for Homenetmen and especially about the 100th anniversary celebration being held in Armenia in July 2018.

The first liakoumar was a success, and the executive is looking forward to execute the strategies set forth at the meeting.