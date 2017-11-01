A Call for Lebanese Citizens to Register for the 2018 General Election

The Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee (Eastern United States) issued a statement this week urging members of the Armenian community of the Eastern U.S. to register to vote in the 2018 Lebanese general elections.

Below is the statement in its entirety.

***

Dear Lebanese-Armenian Compatriots,

The time has come for us to come together to protect our people’s rights in the Lebanese Parliament once again.

Lebanon’s general election is set for May 6, 2018. Lebanese legislators ratified a new parliamentary election law in June that will allow Lebanese citizens in the Lebanese Diaspora to vote from within their countries of residence.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Emigrants has set a Nov. 20 deadline for Lebanese citizens living outside the country to register to vote in the 2018 election. To register, visit https://diasporavote.mfa.gov.lb/.

The Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee is ready to assist our fellow compatriots to ensure they are registered before the deadline. We encourage all those with Lebanese citizenship to contact members of the committee by telephone (Harout Karagozian – 781-609-8327, Kevork Abdalian – 617-538-6788, or Ishkhan Saghbazarian -781-609-8188), by email via blebanon2018@gmail.com, or by visiting the Hairenik headquarters in Watertown, Mass. (80 Bigelow Avenue).

We urge all Lebanese-Armenians living in the Eastern United States to register as soon as possible and vote next year for the parliamentary candidates we endorse—those who will defend the rights of the Armenian community.

The Lebanese-Armenian Election Committee