Poem: It Takes Five Verbs to Tango

It Takes Five Verbs to Tango

To think of a thought,

To question the thought,

To contemplate the thought…

On and on and on,

To make connections that don’t make sense to the thought,

To make a connection that makes sense to the thought.

You just did it.

You read the title and connected it

To the saying “it takes two to tango.”

Then you questioned

What it may mean,

You tried and tried,

[on and on and on],

you made a connection to that phrase you always hear:

“it takes two to tango”

Thinking it is the right connection to make,

That this will be about that,

It has nothing to do with it.

“It takes five verbs to tango,”

An entire thought process

That starts with a human and a brain,

An experience,

Whether one has been through it,

Listened to it,

Heard about it.

Trauma,

Passed down trauma,

Subtle trauma

From the surface level.

“Trauma” defines as firsthand genocide experience.

“Passed down trauma” means a descendant’s experience

Of an embedded thought of genocide,

Through stories,

Articles, and so on—

On genocide.

It allows one to deeply retain

The information

From constant exposure to the subject,

Though not firsthand genocide experience.

“Subtle trauma from the surface level”

An understanding of what occurred,

Knowing it is a humanistic matter,

That allows one to experience humanistic reactions,

Though it is not first hand.

It all depends on the person.

Differentiate

Between the categories,

But do not place yourself

In any of them,

For you could fall under all

Or none of them.

Instead, I ask you to leave it unanswered,

For most of our lives

Will forever be an unanswered question,

But with a chance

To fill those gaps with knowledge,

Through words,

And pictures,

And other mediums alike—

Anything that will teach us more,

More about us.

In this educational lab we call life,

Fill in those gaps of what you don’t know

With what you will know

By simply exposing yourself with knowledge

By listening—

especially to stories

That are vanishing.