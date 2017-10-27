‘Lucy’s Birthday’: A New Picture Book by an Armenian Mother and Son

LEVERETT, Mass.—Looking for subject matter for a children’s book, artist and educator Stephen Saxenian found inspiration close to home in an autobiographical children’s story authored by his mother, writer and poet Lucy Saxenian.

Using watercolor and pencil sketches, Stephen brings back to life the story of Lucy’s fourth birthday, a journey and misadventure in the streets of Lowell, Mass., circa 1930.

Stephen’s illustrations capture his mother’s simple, gentle tale that nevertheless contains wit and authenticity. The story as a whole pays tribute to this Armenian immigrant family and their heritage. Readers of all ages will delight in this tale.

Passing through the old neighborhoods of Lowell, Lucy’s Birthday takes the reader into the heart of the city, up and down the snowy streets, past the park and mills, over the Merrimack River and into her father’s tailor shop, as Lucy and her sister go out on a quest for sugar for her birthday cake.

“A gem…starting with the title. It evolves so effortlessly…and of course, the artwork…what a legacy for all involved,” New York based educator and artist Sona Kludjian said about the new publication.

Lucy’s Birthday, written by Lucy Saxenian and illustrated by Stephen Saxenian, was self-published and is available for purchase online via the following link: http://www.blurb.com/b/7856502-lucy-s-birthday.